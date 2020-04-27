Tigerhall raises US$2m in funding led by Sequoia Capital India’s Surge accelerator programme

SINGAPORE-BASED networking and mentorship startup Tigerhall has raised US$2 million in a funding round led by Sequoia Capital India's rapid scale-up programme Surge, the startup said on Monday.

Surge caters to early-stage startups in South-east Asia and India. Fifteen early-stage startups, including Tigerhall, are taking part in its Surge 03 2020 event, which started on April 13.

On top of the funding it received as part of Surge, Tigerhall also raised funds from angel and seed stage investor the XA Network, US-based early-stage venture capital firm Taurus Ventures, and unnamed angel investors.

Tigerhall said this year it is focusing on product development, new senior hires, market expansion and supporting organisations in digitalising their learning programmes.

The investment will "accelerate the momentum garnered by the team in the last 12 months", the startup added.

Get the latest on startups

and business news Terms & conditions Sign up

Tigerhall aims to help professionals achieve their career and life goals by learning from successful people in Asia.

Some of the mentors on its app include the chief operating officer at Microsoft Singapore and Google’s vice-president of government affairs and public policy for the Asia-Pacific.

It also offers its customers podcasts and "power reads" through its app and in-person experiences such as private dinners and group mentorship sessions with said successful people.

Current subscribers to its corporate learning tools include Fortune 500 firms, fast-growing tech companies and large fast-moving consumer goods brands.

Tigerhall, which has 15 employees, currently offers its services in Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Mumbai and Bangalore.