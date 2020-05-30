Travel startups targeting domestic travel market

BT_20200530_LINGVEYSERN_4131539.jpg, by opub@dd

Ling Vey-Sern (left) a senior technology analyst at Bloomberg, says this year will likely be a write- off for most travel firms, while James Liang, chairman and co-founder of Trip.com (right) says firms should come up with better deals and better marketing to speed up the recovery process.

PHOTOS: BLOOMBERG, TRIP.COM