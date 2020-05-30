Travel startups targeting domestic travel market

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
ONLINE travel agencies (OTAs) and travel startups are now shifting gears to capture the rising domestic tourism market in Asia-Pacific, but industry players say this still might not be substantial enough for them to return to previous levels of growth.
"This year will...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes