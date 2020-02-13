Traveloka-backed PouchNATION extends Series B round to TIX ID

EVENT management technology startup PouchNATION has extended its Series B round to include TIX ID, an online cinema tickets platform in Indonesia.

Other investors in the company's Series B round, the value of which was not disclosed, include Indonesian unicorn Traveloka and Singapore Press Holdings' venture arm SPH Ventures.

PouchNATION will partner TIX ID, which has five million monthly active users, to offer event tickets on the TIX ID platform from March 2020.

"Jointly, we will be able to guarantee a seamless experience starting from online ticket sales, on TIX ID platform, to offline crowd management, access control and brand activation on PouchNATION's platform," said Sean Kim, managing director of TIX ID.

"As PouchNATION seeks to solidify its leadership position not only in the events space but also in the venue business, we see TIX ID with its exposure to over 80 per cent of the cinemas in Indonesia as a great strategic partner moving forward," said PouchNATION's CEO Ilya Kravtsov.

The startup has offices in Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam and Thailand.

Singapore Press Holdings publishes The Business Times.