Will cybersecurity blunders hurt chances of digibank hopefuls?

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
THE data privacy lapses at Razer and Grab that recently came to light raise questions about how ready digital bank hopefuls are in tackling banking's stringent security demands.
With consumers' most sensitive data at stake, banks are governed by security regulations far...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes