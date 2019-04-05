You are here

Yee Wee Tang heads Grab Singapore as Lim Kell Jay spearheads growth of GrabFood Singapore

Fri, Apr 05, 2019 - 9:55 AM
Yee Wee Tang is country head of Grab Singapore and will oversee the business strategy and operations of Grab’s businesses in Singapore.

GRAB'S Yee Wee Tang has assumed the role of country head of Grab Singapore from April 1, the technology company said on Friday. Mr Yee will oversee the business strategy and operations of Grab’s businesses in Singapore.

He succeeds Lim Kell Jay, who takes on the position of co-chief of staff in the CEO office, with a dual role as head of GrabFood Singapore.

Grab said that with Mr Lim’s deep experience in setting up the local team and meeting daily needs of people in Singapore, he will help to accelerate the growth of GrabFood further to become the top food delivery service player in Singapore by the first half of this year. It added that GrabFood’s orders in Singapore has been growing at an average of around 25 per cent per month. 

Mr Yee has been with Grab for four years and was previously country head in the Philippines, Thailand and Cambodia. Before joining Grab, he was a management consultant with the Boston Consulting Group and BP.

Most recognised in Singapore as a ride-hailing platform, Grab also provides food and delivery services, in addition to mobile payments and financial services.

Grab said Mr Yee brings a track record of "strong partnerships that contribute to positive and long-term impact on local communities, and a keen understanding of local conditions that leads to hyperlocal Grab services that truly address users’ needs".

Mr Yee said that Grab is committed to the long-term development of Singapore and he looks forward to working with the team to "introduce more convenient everyday services, help more small businesses and micro-entrepreneurs to digitise and grow, and train more talent that can support our and Singapore’s growth in the booming digital economy".

