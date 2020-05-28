1,018 Covid-19 patients discharged in Singapore; 2 new clusters in dormitories

Get our introductory offer at only
[SINGAPORE] A total of 1,018 Covid-19 patients were discharged on Thursday (May 28), after the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced that all coronavirus patients who are assessed to be clinically well and no longer infectious by day 21 of their illness will be discharged without having to undergo...
