12 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

Wed, Oct 21, 2020 - 4:10 PM

[SINGAPORE] There were 12 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Wednesday noon, taking Singapore's total to 57,933.

All were imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

There were no community cases.

More details will be announced on...

