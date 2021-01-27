You are here

16-year-old detained under ISA for plans to attack two mosques in Singapore

Wed, Jan 27, 2021 - 8:55 PM

A 16-year old Singaporean student has been detained under the Internal Security Act (ISA) for planning to attack two mosques and kill worshippers in Singapore on March 15 this year - the second anniversary of the Christchurch terror attacks.
A Protestant Christian of Indian ethnicity, he is the first detainee to be inspired by far-right extremist ideology and the youngest person detained under the ISA for terrorism-related activities to date, said the Internal Security Department (ISD) on Wednesday (Jan 27).

The secondary school student was found to have made detailed plans and preparations to conduct terrorist attacks using a machete against Muslims at two mosques in Woodlands, the ISD said.

He had chosen Assyafaah Mosque in Sembawang and Yusof Ishak Mosque as his targets because they were near his home, it added.

Influenced by the Christchurch attacker Brenton Tarrant, the youth had mapped out his route, bought a flak jacket, intended to buy a machete on online marketplace Carousell and wanted to live-stream his planned massacre. "He was self-radicalised, motivated by a strong antipathy towards Islam and a fascination with violence. He watched the live-streamed video of the terrorist attack on the two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand and read the manifesto of the attacker, Brenton Tarrant," said ISD.

He had also watched Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) propaganda videos, and came to the erroneous conclusion that ISIS represented Islam, and that Islam called on its followers to kill non-believers, said ISD.

ISD said it was clear from his attack plans and preparations that this youth was influenced by Tarrant's actions and manifesto.

First, he planned to carry out his attacks on the anniversary of the Christchurch attacks. He had conducted online reconnaissance and research on both mosques to prepare for the attack.

He also planned to drive between the two attack sites like Tarrant, and therefore devised a plan to procure a vehicle to use during the attack, said the ISD.

Third, he bought a tactical vest from an online platform, and intended to adorn the vest with right-wing extremist symbols, and modify it so that he could strap on his mobile device to live-stream the attack, just like Tarrant did.

The youth had explored various other options before deciding on the machete as his attack weapon, said ISD.

His original plan was to use a rifle similar to that used by Tarrant. He managed to find a prospective seller via a private chat platform, but did not follow through with the purchase when he suspected it was a scam.

He nevertheless persisted to search for firearms online, and only gave up the idea when he realised that it would be difficult to get his hands on one given Singapore's strict gun-control laws, ISD said.

He also explored making a Triacetone Triperoxide bomb, and mimicking Tarrant's plan of setting fire to the mosques with gasoline.

He eventually dropped both ideas due to logistical and personal safety concerns.

To prepare himself for the knifing attack, the youth had watched YouTube videos, and was confident that he would be able to hit the arteries of his targets by randomly slashing at the neck and chest areas.

At the point of his arrest by ISD, the youth had found his choice machete on Carousell which was listed for S$190 but had not purchased it yet.

In further imitation of Tarrant, he had prepared two documents which he intended to disseminate prior to his attacks - one as a message to the people of France to stand against Muslims, and the second as a manifesto detailing his hatred for Islam.

The manifesto, which was unfinished when the youth was arrested, said that "violence should never be solved with peace", because peace, while "moral", is "nowhere near effective" as violence.

It borrowed heavily from Tarrant's manifesto and referred to him as a "saint" and the Christchurch attacks as a "justifiable killing of Muslims". "The detailed planning and preparation attests to the youth's determination to follow through with his attack plan," said ISD.

The 16-year-old admitted during the investigation that he could only foresee two outcomes to his plan - that he is arrested before he is able to carry out the attacks, or he executes the plan and is thereafter killed by the police.

ISD said its investigation to date indicates that the youth had acted alone.

There was also no indication that he had tried to influence anyone with his extreme outlook or involve others in his attack plans.

His immediate family and others in his social circles were not aware of his attack plans and the depth of his hatred for Islam, said ISD. "This case demonstrates yet again that extreme ideas can find resonance among and radicalise Singaporeans, regardless of race or religion. It is a threat to all of us and our way of life." ISD urged the public to stay alert to suspicious items and individuals and to inform the authorities by calling 999, sending an SMS to 71999, or by using the SGSecure app.

THE STRAITS TIMES

