188 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 10 in the community

Thu, Jul 02, 2020 - 3:17 PM

[SINGAPORE] There are 188 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Thursday noon, taking Singapore's total to 44,310.

They include 10 community cases, comprising eight Singaporeans or permanent residents and two work pass holders, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday.

There...

Jul 2, 2020
Jul 2, 2020
Jul 2, 2020
Jul 2, 2020
Jul 2, 2020
