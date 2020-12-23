You are here

21 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

Wed, Dec 23, 2020 - 3:54 PM

yq-moh-2312.jpg
MOH reported 21 new Covid-19 cases, all imported, on Dec 23, 2020.
BT PHOTO: JASON QUAH

[SINGAPORE] There were 21 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Wednesday noon, all of which were imported.

They were placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Among them, eight are Singaporeans or permanent residents, and nine are...

Stay up to date with The Business Times for