35 imported cases of Covid-19, highest number since March

[SINGAPORE] Thirty-five new cases of Covid-19, all imported, were confirmed here on Sunday (Jan 3).
The number is the highest daily figure since Sept 14, when there were 48 cases. The high before that was March 28 when there were 42 imported cases.
The new cases take Singapore's...
