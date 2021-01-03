You are here

35 imported cases of Covid-19, highest number since March

Sun, Jan 03, 2021 - 3:36 PM
UPDATED Sun, Jan 03, 2021 - 11:49 PM

Singapore reported 35 new Covid-19 cases, all imported, on Jan 3, 2021.
[SINGAPORE] Thirty-five new cases of Covid-19, all imported, were confirmed here on Sunday (Jan 3).

The number is the highest daily figure since Sept 14, when there were 48 cases. The high before that was March 28 when there were 42 imported cases.

The new cases take Singapore's...

Jan 3, 2021 09:34 PM
