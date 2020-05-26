383 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore

Get our introductory offer at only
[SINGAPORE] The Ministry of Health (MOH) has reported 383 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday.
Of these, two were community cases: a Singaporean and a Malaysian work permit holder.
The Singaporean, a 30-year-old woman, is an asymptomatic and unlinked pre-school centre employee....
