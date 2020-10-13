You are here

Home > Government & Economy

4 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

Tue, Oct 13, 2020 - 3:47 PM

[SINGAPORE] There were four new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Tuesday noon, taking Singapore's total to 57,884.

They were all imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday.

There were no new local...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

New accreditation framework promotes hiring of people with disabilities in Singapore

Malaysia's Anwar says documents given to king show support of over 120 lawmakers

UK jobless rate rises by more than expected to 4.5%

Automotive activities viable again as Hyundai opens first EV facility in Singapore: PM Lee

Malaysia's Anwar Ibrahim meets king in challenge for premiership

Trump tells fans on post-Covid comeback tour: 'I feel so powerful'

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 13, 2020 03:45 PM
Transport

Rolls-Royce job cuts spark rebellion in town under lockdown

[LONDON] Under the glowering skies of the Pennine Hills in northern England, the usually unassuming town of...

Oct 13, 2020 03:45 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares snap eight-day rally as coronavirus cases jump

[SEOUL] South Korean shares snapped eight straight sessions of gains on Tuesday as a triple-digit jump in domestic...

Oct 13, 2020 03:35 PM
Government & Economy

New accreditation framework promotes hiring of people with disabilities in Singapore

[SINGAPORE] Businesses in Singapore can now apply for a new accreditation framework meant to encourage them to be...

Oct 13, 2020 03:24 PM
Companies & Markets

More than 50 tech jobs for women at DBS virtual hiring fair

[SINGAPORE] Women hoping to land a technology job with DBS Bank can apply online starting Tuesday, as the Republic's...

Oct 13, 2020 03:14 PM
Consumer

Amazon pitches early holiday shopping with fall 'Prime Day' event

[SAN FRANCISCO] Amazon.com on Tuesday began 48 hours of promotions as part of "Prime Day", a closely watched...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Indoor playground SuperPark Singapore has closed down

Stocks to watch: Keppel, Tee International, Parkson Retail Asia, Fabchem, SGX

Automotive activities viable again as Hyundai opens first EV facility in Singapore: PM Lee

If SIA needs more cash, it should tap travellers instead of investors

Malaysia's Anwar Ibrahim meets king in challenge for premiership

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for