You are here

Home > Government & Economy

500 new training opportunities and Industry 4.0 expertise-sharing platform launched

Tue, Oct 20, 2020 - 11:30 AM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

SKILLSFUTURE Singapore (SSG) will add 500 training opportunities in leading Industry 4.0 tech firms to the SGUnited Jobs and Skills for Advanced Manufacturing programme, SSG announced on Tuesday at the Industrial Transformation (ITAP) Asia-Pacific 2020 event.

This brings the total number of training opportunities offered for the advanced manufacturing sector to 2,300.

The new opportunities are offered to mid-career talents under the SGUnited Mid-Career Pathways Programme by advanced manufacturing firms such as Bosch, NVIDIA Corporation, Omron Corporation, PBA Robotics and Siemens.

Through train-and-place programmes, these partner companies will groom individuals to become industrial design engineers, automation engineers, machine-learning specialists and product designers. Subsequently, they will facilitate their placements in such roles with hiring companies.

This is part of the national SGUnited Jobs and Skills initiative to upskill and reskill mid-career job-seekers for growth sectors such as advanced manufacturing.

SEE ALSO

S$420m in new investments in Jurong Innovation District

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Participants will get structured training and practical experience on real projects with guidance from mentors in the lead firms, picking up skills in collaborative robotics, additive manufacturing, information technology and operational technology integration and artificial intelligence.

SSG said: "These skills are deemed as emerging and necessary by industry leaders for advanced manufacturing.

"Enterprises will also benefit from hiring this ready pool of trained individuals to support their advanced manufacturing transformation efforts."

The programmes will commence progressively from next month. More information is available on the MySkillsFuture portal.

SSG also announced a collaboration between Singapore Polytechnic (SP) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to form the Global Technology Innovation Village (GTiV), a platform to share Singapore's Industry 4.0 knowledge and technology with regional government and business leaders.

An Industry 4.0 consortium will be set up under the GTiV, comprising 19 technology leaders, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), standards organisations, SSG and JTC. ADB members will be able to tap expertise in applied research and development, startups and innovations through this consortium, and in turn provide access to growth opportunities for the consortium partners through the network of regional leaders.

For instance, SSG's training and adult educators will be mobilised to help ADB member countries raise their workforce capabilities, creating internationalisation opportunities for the Training and Adult Education sector and job opportunities for Singapore's adult educators.

To start, GTiV will roll out six workshops in the domain areas of advanced manufacturing, 5G, artificial intelligence and food technologies in the first half of 2021. The workshops will use training curricula co-developed by SP and the consortium partners. More than 100 government and business leaders across Asia are expected to participate in these workshops[NOT NEW][NEW].

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

S$420m in new investments in Jurong Innovation District

Reserve Bank of Australia discussed case for further easing in Oct: minutes

Singtel's Arthur Lang named chairman of National Kidney Foundation

Vietnam's 2020 GDP growth likely to slow to 2%-3%: PM

Microphones to be muted in US presidential debate to stop interruptions

US charges Russians with cyberattacks on Ukraine, French elections, Olympics

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 20, 2020 11:42 AM
Government & Economy

S$420m in new investments in Jurong Innovation District

AS Covid-19 prompts manufacturers to rethink their production and supply chains, Singapore can serve as a resilient...

Oct 20, 2020 11:41 AM
Companies & Markets

MLT proposes S$650m equity fundraising to partially fund Asia property acquisitions

MAPLETREE Logistics Trust's (MLT) manager on Tuesday proposed an equity fundraising of new units in the trust to...

Oct 20, 2020 11:18 AM
Garage

New, faster breathalyser test for diagnosing Covid-19 in the works in Singapore

[SINGAPORE] Diagnosing a patient with Covid-19 could soon be as easy as getting the person to breath into a tube -...

Oct 20, 2020 11:18 AM
Government & Economy

Reserve Bank of Australia discussed case for further easing in Oct: minutes

[SYDNEY] Australia's central bank discussed the possibility of further monetary easing at its October board meeting...

Oct 20, 2020 11:10 AM
Government & Economy

Singtel's Arthur Lang named chairman of National Kidney Foundation

THE chief executive officer of Singapore Telecommunications' (Singtel) international business, Arthur Lang, will...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: IReit, Suntec Reit, Cromwell E-Reit, Sabana Reit, Keppel Reit

500 new training opportunities and Industry 4.0 expertise-sharing platform launched

Agencies 'firing on all cylinders' to create jobs; capabilities can be acquired over time

Singapore stocks open lower, tracking US markets; STI down 0.5%

Nanofilm's listing on SGX could draw tech aspirants, spur greater diversity

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for