500 new training opportunities and Industry 4.0 expertise-sharing platform launched

SKILLSFUTURE Singapore (SSG) will add 500 training opportunities in leading Industry 4.0 tech firms to the SGUnited Jobs and Skills for Advanced Manufacturing programme, SSG announced on Tuesday at the Industrial Transformation (ITAP) Asia-Pacific 2020 event.

This brings the total number of training opportunities offered for the advanced manufacturing sector to 2,300.

The new opportunities are offered to mid-career talents under the SGUnited Mid-Career Pathways Programme by advanced manufacturing firms such as Bosch, NVIDIA Corporation, Omron Corporation, PBA Robotics and Siemens.

Through train-and-place programmes, these partner companies will groom individuals to become industrial design engineers, automation engineers, machine-learning specialists and product designers. Subsequently, they will facilitate their placements in such roles with hiring companies.

This is part of the national SGUnited Jobs and Skills initiative to upskill and reskill mid-career job-seekers for growth sectors such as advanced manufacturing.

Participants will get structured training and practical experience on real projects with guidance from mentors in the lead firms, picking up skills in collaborative robotics, additive manufacturing, information technology and operational technology integration and artificial intelligence.

SSG said: "These skills are deemed as emerging and necessary by industry leaders for advanced manufacturing.

"Enterprises will also benefit from hiring this ready pool of trained individuals to support their advanced manufacturing transformation efforts."

The programmes will commence progressively from next month. More information is available on the MySkillsFuture portal.

SSG also announced a collaboration between Singapore Polytechnic (SP) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to form the Global Technology Innovation Village (GTiV), a platform to share Singapore's Industry 4.0 knowledge and technology with regional government and business leaders.

An Industry 4.0 consortium will be set up under the GTiV, comprising 19 technology leaders, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), standards organisations, SSG and JTC. ADB members will be able to tap expertise in applied research and development, startups and innovations through this consortium, and in turn provide access to growth opportunities for the consortium partners through the network of regional leaders.

For instance, SSG's training and adult educators will be mobilised to help ADB member countries raise their workforce capabilities, creating internationalisation opportunities for the Training and Adult Education sector and job opportunities for Singapore's adult educators.

To start, GTiV will roll out six workshops in the domain areas of advanced manufacturing, 5G, artificial intelligence and food technologies in the first half of 2021. The workshops will use training curricula co-developed by SP and the consortium partners. More than 100 government and business leaders across Asia are expected to participate in these workshops.