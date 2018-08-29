You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Argentina asks IMF for early release of standby funds

Wed, Aug 29, 2018 - 10:10 PM

doc71ny560z9o77ou4orw_doc71ny8wxulfbeaa8tcau.jpg
Argentina is asking the International Monetary Fund for early release of funds from the country's US$50 billion standby financing deal, President Mauricio Macri said in a televised address on Wednesday, a move aimed at calming turbulent markets.
REUTERS

[BUENOS AIRES] Argentina is asking the International Monetary Fund for early release of funds from the country's US$50 billion standby financing deal, President Mauricio Macri said in a televised address on Wednesday, a move aimed at calming turbulent markets.

The country's currency has weakened 40.79 per cent in 2018. Investors are concerned that with high inflation, a weak economy and fallout from a global selloff in emerging markets, Argentina may have problems meeting its dollar debt obligation in 2019.

"We have agreed with the International Monetary Fund to advance all the necessary funds to guarantee compliance with the financial program next year," Mr Macri said. "This decision aims to eliminate any uncertainty."

Argentina's central bank sold a total of US$200 million of its reserves in two currency auctions on Tuesday after the peso hit new lows. The currency weakened to a record close of US31.50 per dollar after touching an all-time low of US31.60 to the greenback earlier in the day.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Central bank shows it has sold US$12.881 billion in the foreign exchange market this year as monetary policymakers try to stabilize the currency. The government says it expects the country's economy to contract 1 per cent in 2018 but grow by at least 1.5 per cent next year.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

US Q2 GDP growth revised up to 4.2%

Asean services providers, exporters to gain from two accords signed at Asean Economic Ministers Meeting

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

MAS and Dubai authority sign fintech accord

German consumers cautiously optimistic for September: poll

Bank of Thailand governor says no ‘imminent’ need to hike rates

Editor's Choice

NLX_rcland014.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Real Estate

A property trust to beat ABSD? Beware the drawbacks

bp_mas_280818_59.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore debt market deepens with Asian Bond Grant Scheme

BT_20180829_YOCAP29_3545246.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Real Estate

Lee Chee Koon to be CapLand's president, group CEO from Sept 15

Most Read

No contents
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

doc71noymei6yf1lzo9c7_doc71nrwh5jhehu7j012h5.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Government & Economy

RCEP talks could be nearing finish line; integrated Asean a more attractive economic partner: PM Lee

doc71noymei6yf1lzo9c7_doc71nrwh5jhehu7j012h5.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 29, 2018
Government & Economy

Asean services providers, exporters to gain from two accords signed at Asean Economic Ministers Meeting

colin-mas-29.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Government & Economy

MAS and Dubai authority sign fintech accord

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening