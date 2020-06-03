Australia confirms end to longest boom as fires, pandemic destroy growth

Get our introductory offer at only
[SYDNEY] Australia's economy has fallen into recession, the country's treasurer said on Wednesday, after official data showed gross domestic product fell last quarter as entire business sectors were closed to fight the coronavirus.
The A$2 trillion (S$1.94 trillion) economy contracted 0.3...
