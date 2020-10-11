You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Australia in travel talks with Singapore, Japan, South Korea as coronavirus cases ease

Sun, Oct 11, 2020 - 2:19 PM

file7cof4gntyf81bb0gx9ha.jpg
Australia is in talks with Singapore, Japan, South Korea and South Pacific nations on reopening travel as coronavirus infections ease, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Sunday.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[MELBOURNE] Australia is in talks with Singapore, Japan, South Korea and South Pacific nations on reopening travel as coronavirus infections ease, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Sunday.

Australia shut its borders in March to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus and is looking to revive tourism to help pull the country out of its first recession in nearly three decades.

While Australia has managed to contain the outbreak better than others, it is facing a second wave in the state of Victoria, where Melbourne remains under a tight lockdown. But infections there have been falling since early August.

Mr Morrison said he had spoken to his counterparts in Japan, South Korea and some Pacific nations, while Foreign Minister Marise Payne had held talks in Singapore this week on resuming travel.

"There are a number of countries that have performed well on the health front, and Australia and those countries are one of a handful of countries that have had the same level of success," Mr Morrison said at a televised media conference.

SEE ALSO

Australia reports no Covid-19 deaths for third day, hotspot faces longer lockdown

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"But we have to go cautiously on this - very, very cautiously. Covid-19 hasn't gone anywhere. It's still there. And it is no less aggressive today than it was six months ago." The country reported 19 new cases on Sunday, twelve of them in Victoria. It reported one fatality, taking the total Covid-19 death toll to 898.

New Zealanders will be able to travel to some Australian states from Friday without quarantining, including to New South Wales, Canberra and the Northern Territory.

Moves to ease a hard lockdown in Victoria state have stalled. The state government had been set to allow all shops in Melbourne to reopen, outdoor dining to resume, and free movement from Oct 19 if the two-week average of new cases fell below five.

State premier Daniel Andrews said on Sunday it was nearly impossible to reach that target by next week, with the two-week average at 9.3, but added some restrictions would be lifted.

"They will not be as big steps as we hoped but they will be significant, and they will allow us to move more freely," Mr Andrews said.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Fearing Biden tax hikes, wealthy Americans rush to change estate plans

Trump backs revoking tariff exemption for some solar panel imports

Trump back to campaigning as his doctor says he is no longer a transmission risk

Indonesian police nab thousands protesting new law, Antara says

Trump says he now wants a bigger stimulus than Democrats offering

Australia reports no Covid-19 deaths for third day, hotspot faces longer lockdown

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 11, 2020 02:50 PM
Government & Economy

Fearing Biden tax hikes, wealthy Americans rush to change estate plans

[NEW YORK] Wealthy Americans are scrambling to change their estate plans before year-end, worried that Democrat Joe...

Oct 11, 2020 02:38 PM
Energy & Commodities

Trump backs revoking tariff exemption for some solar panel imports

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump on Saturday signed a proclamation underscoring his support for revoking an...

Oct 11, 2020 02:33 PM
Garage

Robinhood users say accounts were looted, no one to call

[SAN FRANCISCO] It took Soraya Bagheri a day to learn that 450 shares of Moderna had been liquidated in her...

Oct 11, 2020 01:30 PM
Life & Culture

K-pop titan BTS's online concert draws global fans

[SEOUL] More than 100 million fans of BTS tuned into an online concert by the K-pop boyband on Saturday, holding...

Oct 11, 2020 01:07 PM
Banking & Finance

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in 60b yuan from over 10m investors

[SHANGHAI] Five newly launched Chinese funds targeting Ant Group's upcoming mega stock listing raised 60 billion...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Trump says he now wants a bigger stimulus than Democrats offering

All set for the age of digital currencies

Ovens go cold at F&B chain Bakerzin after 22 years

What's next for Golden Mile Complex?

Australia reports no Covid-19 deaths for third day, hotspot faces longer lockdown

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for