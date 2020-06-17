Average number of new daily Covid-19 cases continues to fall

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
THE number of new daily coronavirus patients here and the average number of new cases in the community each day have both come down in recent days, ahead of the further reopening of Singapore's economy from Friday.
While the daily number of new patients on Sunday was 407...
