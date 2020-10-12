Beyond crisis management, SBF focuses on helping firms go digital and abroad

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
BEYOND its "crisis management" role in this pandemic, the Singapore Business Federation (SBF) is keeping a longer-term focus on digitalisation and internationalisation. It also wants to serve as a voice for businesses, not least in the current debate over foreign talent and...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes