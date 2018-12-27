You are here

Home > Government & Economy > BT Outlook 2019
OUTLOOK 2019

Singapore November manufacturing beats forecasts with 7.6% year-on-year growth

Excluding volatile biomedical manufacturing sector, factory output grew 5.3% year-on-year
Thu, Dec 27, 2018 - 5:50 AM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

BP_SGfactory_271218_5.jpg
Singapore's manufacturing output grew 7.6 per cent year-on-year in November, beating economists' estimates of 4.2 per cent and outstripping October's 5.5 per cent figure, according to preliminary estimates from the Singapore Economic Development Board on Wednesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Singapore

SINGAPORE'S manufacturing output grew 7.6 per cent year-on-year in November, beating economists' estimates of 4.2 per cent and outstripping October's 5.5 per cent figure, according to preliminary estimates from the Singapore Economic Development Board on Wednesday.

Yet,

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_ASIA_271218_3.jpg
Dec 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Christmas rout leaves markets contemplating tough year ahead

BT_20181227_ROB27_3652715.jpg
Dec 27, 2018
Real Estate

Gaw Capital Partners said to be buying Robinson 77 for about S$710m

Dec 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel O&M bags S$300m of contracts; Keppel T&T sells stakes in Thai IT firms

Most Read

1 Singapore shares end higher on Monday
2 Asia: Most markets decline in line with global equity rout
3 Private rental market may be held up by en bloc sellers, lower supply
4 Singapore goes underground to boost land use
5 A letter from the CEO of Santa Claus Holdings to his employees
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_ASIA_271218_3.jpg
Dec 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Christmas rout leaves markets contemplating tough year ahead

BT_20181227_ROB27_3652715.jpg
Dec 27, 2018
Real Estate

Gaw Capital Partners said to be buying Robinson 77 for about S$710m

BP_SGhealth_271218_4.jpg
Dec 27, 2018
BT Outlook 2019
Companies & Markets

Overseas expansion key for healthcare sector in 2019 and beyond: analysts

BP_Jerome Powell_271218_8.jpg
Dec 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Don't blame Powell for market slump

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening