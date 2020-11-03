You are here

VIRUS OUTBREAK - IMPACT ON CONTRACTS

Can't hack it anymore? Smaller players can break contracts if renegotiation fails

Under proposed new law to help save jobs and small and micro enterprises hit by Covid-19, there'll be no early-termination penalties
Tue, Nov 03, 2020 - 5:50 AM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

The new Re-Align Framework applies to contracts entered into before March 25, 2020, and does not apply to those terminated before Nov 2.
Singapore

SMALL and micro enterprises hit by Covid-19 will have a six-week window in which to renegotiate certain contracts, with no penalties for early termination if negotiations fail, under the new Re-Align Framework proposed in a Bill introduced in Parliament on Monday.

