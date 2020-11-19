Centre opens in Jiangsu to help Singapore biomed startups tap Chinese market

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
A NEW centre has been launched in the China-Singapore Suzhou Industrial Park (SIP), providing more opportunities for biomedical firms in Singapore to expand into the Chinese market.
The Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*Star) and SIP launched the A*Star...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes