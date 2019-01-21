You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China’s economy slows in Q4 to weakest pace since 2009 amid trade war

Mon, Jan 21, 2019 - 10:16 AM

AK_chman_2101.jpg
China's economy expanded at the slowest pace since the global financial crisis, as a domestic financial clean-up, weakening global demand and trade conflict with the US all dampened momentum.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] China's fourth quarter economic data confirmed a slowdown in activity amid a debt cleanup and trade woes, though some signs emerged that the deceleration will be less severe than feared.

Gross domestic product rose 6.4 per cent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, the slowest pace since the 2009 financial crisis, and compared with 6.5 per cent in the previous three-month period. In December, gauges of consumption and factory output accelerated, while investment held up.

The world's second-largest economy is on a long-term slowing trajectory as it shifts from the investment-led model of the past while carrying a heavy debt load. The government's control of that process is being tested by the standoff with US President Donald Trump over trade at a time when the global expansion is already looking shakier.

Authorities have used an array of targeted and limited stimulus measures to try and revive optimism without resorting to massive stimulus, as they have in past downturns.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Growth will improve from the second quarter onwards," said Morgan Stanley's chief China economist Robin Xing in an interview with Bloomberg Television in Hong Kong. "The greater the downward pressure on growth, the stronger the policy response will be."

The data contributed to a continued rally in Asian stocks. Shares in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney climbed after the S&P 500 Index hit its highest since early December on Friday.

For the full year, the economy expanded 6.6 per cent, in line with estimates. Although it has moderated significantly from the years of double-digit growth, China is still one of the fastest growing large economies and its larger size now means it remains the world's growth engine.

So far, the government and central bank have tried to stimulate the economy without resorting to a massive credit flood and infrastructure binge like in 2009. The People's Bank of China has been quietly guiding interbank borrowing costs down without actually cutting official interest rates, and the fiscal authorities have pressed on with tax cuts and expedited government bond sales, among other policies.

With President Xi Jinping's top economic aide Liu He heading to the US this month, the challenging economic background adds pressure to reach a deal on trade. According to people close to the discussions, the two sides have so far made little progress on the issue any deal Trump strikes with China may ultimately be judged on: ending what the US has dubbed as decades of state-coordinated Chinese theft of American intellectual property.

Due to the massive size of its market, China's slowdown is also bringing pain to companies and industries worldwide. Auto sales in the most populous nation dropped for the first time in three decades last year, hurting prospects of not only local manufacturers but also of companies such as Volkswagen AG and Toyota Motor Corp.

Meantime, a downturn in iPhone sales in China has hurt Apple Inc's share price this month and raised question marks over whether the consumer can keep cushioning the economy's re-balancing away from the old smokestack industries.

If the slowdown deepens, authorities may resort to more aggressive easing such as relaxing property purchasing curbs in the biggest cities, economists have speculated.

"More crucial than the GDP figure for me was that retail sales didn't see any further deterioration," said James Laurenceson, deputy director of the Australia-China Relations Institute at the University of Technology in Sydney. "As long as services and retail sales are holding up, generally speaking China can get by. But if those remaining drivers of growth start to tank, then the trouble becomes very significant indeed."

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Singapore finance minister says 2019 Budget to focus on education, healthcare, security and defence

China's 2018 fixed-asset investment up 5.9%, Dec industrial output up 5.7%

Trump-Kim February summit expected to take place in Vietnam

Singaporeans' inflation expectations stand pat at end-2018: poll

US-China trade talks falling short on make-or-break IP issues

British PM turns to Brexit 'Plan B'

Editor's Choice

BP_Budget_210119_1.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Budget 2019 could be generous - election or not: analysts

BT_20190121_NSFOODP217IQB_3673555.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Consumer

Food delivery pioneer foodpanda says it's no endangered species

BT_20190121_ABMINOR3ISK_3666713.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Consumer

The man who sold Thai Express returns

Most Read

1 Hyflux warns perp, pref holders they will lose everything in liquidation
2 Be prepared to 'get nothing' in liquidation, Hyflux warns perp, pref holders
3 Tan Cheng Bock applies to form new Progress Singapore Party
4 Coal price rally firing up SGX-listed miners
5 Knight Frank names new group managing director

Must Read

BP_Budget_210119_1.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Budget 2019 could be generous - election or not: analysts

file6w4dxe3cj15tmg97l5b.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Government & Economy

Singaporeans' inflation expectations stand pat at end-2018: poll

Jan 21, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Frasers Centrepoint Trust, MMP Resources, Rich Capital, FSL Trust

AK_tksumit_2101.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Government & Economy

Trump-Kim February summit expected to take place in Vietnam

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening