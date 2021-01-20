You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China defends early actions on Covid-19 after panel report

Wed, Jan 20, 2021 - 12:19 AM

[GENEVA] China on Tuesday defended its early actions taken to fight the Covid-19 outbreak, saying that it immediately notified the World Health Organization and took "the most comprehensive, thorough, strict prevention and control measures".

"Facing the unknown Sars-CoV-2, China...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

New local Covid-19 cluster; 8-year-old boy added to para-vet cluster

India plans foreign investment rule changes that could hit Amazon

WHO must be reformed to give it necessary powers, says pandemic panel

Malaysia expands lockdown measures to most states as virus spreads

Thai woman handed record four-decade jail term for lese majeste

Hong Kong unemployment rises to highest level since 2004

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 19, 2021 11:54 PM
Transport

GM, Microsoft lead US$2b round for self-driving startup

[DETRIOT] General Motors and Microsoft are leading a US$2 billion investment round in self-driving car startup...

Jan 19, 2021 11:44 PM
Transport

FedEx to cut up to 6,300 jobs in Europe on TNT integration

[MEMPHIS] FedEx is planning to cut as many as 6,300 jobs in Europe as the courier completes the process of...

Jan 19, 2021 11:18 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St opens higher ahead of Yellen speech, spotlight on earnings

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes rose on Tuesday after upbeat earnings from big US banks and Halliburton, while...

Jan 19, 2021 10:47 PM
Companies & Markets

Frasers Hospitality Trust expects properties in countries with domestic travel market to recover faster

FRASERS Hospitality Trust (FHT) is banking on its properties in countries with a predominant domestic travel market...

Jan 19, 2021 10:47 PM
Government & Economy

New local Covid-19 cluster; 8-year-old boy added to para-vet cluster

[SINGAPORE] The wife and housemate of a 33-year-old Chinese man who tested positive for the Covid-19 infection on...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Entities of Eagle Hospitality Trust file for bankruptcy protection in Delaware court

HDB issues S$800m notes due in 2026

Broker's take: DBS sees 'pre-emptive' policy response to curb higher property prices

ARA Logos Logistics Trust announces results of preferential offering

High Court decision reshapes earlier ruling on creditors' claim on joint bank accounts

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for