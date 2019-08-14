You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China refuses to allow US warships to make port calls in Hong Kong

Wed, Aug 14, 2019 - 11:27 PM

doc76ntm6naz019sj07kly_doc76nrql6hcyb10u9bbleo.jpg
The Chinese government denied permission for the USS Green Bay and the USS Lake Erie(above) to visit Hong Kong in the coming weeks.
EPA

[BEIJING] China has refused port visits to Hong Kong by two US warships amid continued trade tensions and diplomatic spats between the two sides over pro-democracy protests in the Asian financial hub.

The Chinese government denied permission for the USS Green Bay and the USS Lake Erie to visit Hong Kong in the coming weeks, Cmdr Nate Christensen, a deputy spokesman for the US Pacific Fleet, said. The Green Bay is an amphibious transport dock while the Lake Erie is guided-missile cruiser.

"The US Navy has a long track record of successful port visits to Hong Kong, and we expect them to continue," Mr Christensen said. "We refer you to the Chinese government for further information about why they denied the request."

China's foreign ministry said in a statement Wednesday that the country has always approved port visits by US warships "case by case, on the basis of sovereignty principles and specific situations," without elaborating.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The move comes as the US and China spar in a protracted trade war and American lawmakers criticise the Hong Kong police's tactics against demonstrators who have protested for more than two months. China has accused the US of instigating protesters to violence, citing communications between American officials and activists - a claim Washington denies.

President Donald Trump said in a tweet Tuesday that reports from US intelligence agencies show the Chinese government is moving troops to its border with Hong Kong, stoking fears of a possible intervention. "Everyone should be calm and safe!" Mr Trump said, without providing details about when he received the information.

Beijing last refused a US naval port call to the former British colony in September, when it denied a visit to the amphibious assault ship the USS Wasp days after Washington sanction the Chinese military over Russian arms purchases.

WP

Government & Economy

Hong Kong police fire tear gas at demonstrators

US import prices unexpectedly rise, but trend still weak

Thailand orders arrests of four more suspects in Bangkok blasts

China says Hong Kong protests 'near terrorism' as airport reopens

Recession warnings pile up for the battered global economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Editor's Choice

nz_gdp_140819.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Growth downgrades, heightened risks and the stimulus question

BT_20190814_VISECRETLAB14_3861785.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
SME

Temasek's Heliconia takes stake in gaming chair firm Secretlab

nz_atms_060812.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks can be the rock for wealth clients

Must Read

jll-69-to-79-kampong-bahru-road-.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
Real Estate

Six shophouses along Kampong Bahru up for sale with S$39.6m guide price 

doc76non1aaaxf2ua8wd69_doc6v4v9r6vrs2y45kp97b.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 14, 2019
Banking & Finance

MAS slaps 13-year, 15-year bans on 3 Singaporeans jailed for insider trading

colin-sc4-14.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
Banking & Finance

StanChart eyes US$100b private bank assets, to hire bankers in Hong Kong and Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly