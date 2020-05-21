You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China supports 'improvement' of Hong Kong's political system

Thu, May 21, 2020 - 5:10 PM

file7acoou720khe9qczlt3.jpg
China said on Thursday it supports improving the system and mechanism related to the constitution and basic law of Hong Kong and Macau, in comments likely to stir concern that it could take measures to tighten its grip on Hong Kong.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] China said on Thursday it supports improving the system and mechanism related to the constitution and basic law of Hong Kong and Macau, in comments likely to stir concern that it could take measures to tighten its grip on Hong Kong.

The former European colonies returned to Chinese rule in the late 1990s under a system aimed at preserving their economic systems and ensuring their autonomy, known as "one country, two systems".

But in Hong Kong in particular, the political system has been thrown into question by student-led pro-democracy protests that went on for months last year and have shown signs of building up again in recent weeks.

"We will push for the long-term stability of one country, two systems ... and continue to support the improvement of implementing the systems and mechanisms of the constitution and basic law," Wang Yang, the ruling Communist Party's fourth-ranked leader and head of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, said in a speech.

He did not elaborate. Hong Kong's "basic law" is its mini constitution.

SEE ALSO

US regulators open door to possible tightening of Huawei chip curb

Mr Wang's remarks came at the opening of a session of the government advisory body that meets in parallel with parliament, which starts its annual session on Friday and will lay out policy targets and initiatives for the year.

Britain returned Hong Kong to China in 1997. The former Portuguese colony of Macau returned two years later.

The high degree of autonomy promised to Hong Kong for 50 years under the "one country, two systems" arrangement has helped it thrive as a financial centre, while Macau is a major gambling centre.

But many people in Hong Kong fear that Beijing is whittling away at its freedoms, worries that fuelled the sometimes violent protests last year. The protests have ebbed since January because of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Indonesia's Covid-19 battle faces crucial test over Eid holiday

Abu Dhabi wealth fund sees U-shaped global rebound next year

Japan's Abe wants to build ventilators that hospitals probably don't need

448 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, bringing total to 29,812

Asean business group calls for coordinated public-private response to Covid-19

Strides Pharma to conduct trials in India for potential Covid-19 drug

BREAKING NEWS

May 21, 2020 05:19 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Thursday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 16.99...

May 21, 2020 05:16 PM
SME

Fair Tenancy Framework industry panel offers 15 recommendations to level retail playing field

THE Fair Tenancy Framework Industry Committee (FTFIC) has put forward a position paper listing 15 key...

May 21, 2020 04:51 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesia's Covid-19 battle faces crucial test over Eid holiday

[JAKARTA] Thousands of Indonesians made a late dash to leave Jakarta for their hometowns this week, even as...

May 21, 2020 04:45 PM
Banking & Finance

Singapore sees negative rates creep in with flush liquidity

[SINGAPORE] Negative interest rates are creeping into Singapore.

May 21, 2020 04:36 PM
Consumer

Bill Gates gave US$519m to foundation last year

[WASHINGTON] Bill and Melinda Gates contributed US$519 million of cash and stock to their namesake foundation in...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.