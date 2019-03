China's economy is facing additional downward pressure but Beijing will not let economic growth slip out of a reasonable range, Premier Li Keqiang said on Friday.

China's economic growth of 6.6 per cent in 2018 was hard-won, he told reporters at a news conference at the conclusion of the annual parliament meeting.

China is targeting a GDP growth range of 6 to 6.5 per cent this year.

REUTERS