You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China's Chongqing to step up support for real economy

Sat, Jan 05, 2019 - 1:59 PM

[SHANGHAI] The sprawling southwestern Chinese city of Chongqing has introduced more measures to bolster the real economy amid growing pressure from Beijing to step up support for the country's private sector as economic growth slows.

The city has announced 18 policy measures to further enhance the healthy development of enterprises in the real economy, and will provide more fiscal and financial support, lower corporate costs and make it easier for firms to do business, the official Chongqing Daily reported on Saturday.

Chongqing will set up a relief fund of at least 10 billion yuan (S$1.98 billion) to help private firms suffering from temporary liquidity problems, the newspaper added.

Other provinces and regions have also sought to provide more support for the private sector, with the world's second-largest economy losing momentum aggravated by an ongoing trade dispute with the United States.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The northeast rustbelt province of Liaoning also introduced 16 measures to help revitalise private firms, and pledged to implement tax cuts, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday.

China's factory activity contracted for the first time in more than two years in December, highlighting the challenges facing Beijing as it seeks to end tit-for-tat trade tariffs with Washington and reduce the risk of a sharper economic slowdown.

In efforts to boost liquidity in the economy, China's central bank said on Friday it was cutting the amount of cash that banks have to hold as reserves for the fifth time in a year.

AFP

Government & Economy

Floods, blackouts after Thai storm, but tourist islands spared

Taiwan president calls for international support to defend democracy

Trump threatens years-long government shutdown, emergency powers to build wall

China's Beijing, Hebei cut smog emissions 12% in 2018

Mexican president declares few assets, shows bare wallet

US Supreme Court to hear case on vulgar trademarks

Editor's Choice

BT_20190105_JLWRAP1_3660222.jpg
Jan 5, 2019
BT Outlook 2019
Banking & Finance

Banks partner fintechs in quest for digital dominance

Jan 5, 2019
Brunch

Scrapping retirement: the case for tapping the senior workforce

BT_20190105_YOTENDER5_3660017.jpg
Jan 5, 2019
Real Estate

Flynn Park, Choon Kim House have second go at en bloc sale

Most Read

1 Manhattan home prices fall under US$1m for the first time since 2015
2 Dairy Farm hikes price to S$1.84b in push for 80% owner sign-up
3 Tesla's Musk says Singapore government has been ‘unwelcome'
4 Singapore Reits start the year well, 'likely to continue to shine'
5 Siblings owning 2 units file objections to City Towers sale

Must Read

Jan 5, 2019
Brunch

Scrapping retirement: the case for tapping the senior workforce

BT_20190105_JLWRAP1_3660222.jpg
Jan 5, 2019
BT Outlook 2019
Banking & Finance

Banks partner fintechs in quest for digital dominance

BT_20190105_RRMERGER5_3660367.jpg
Jan 5, 2019
Banking & Finance

Global M&A value up in 2018, but deal count down for the first time since 2010: report

BT_20190105_MRARA5_3660652.jpg
Jan 5, 2019
Real Estate

ARA, Chelsfield acquire Manulife Centre in Singapore for S$555.5m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening