Citadelle Corporate Services and Senjo Group under probe following Wirecard review

Fri, Jul 03, 2020 - 7:35 PM
The CAD and MAS said a review of the recent developments relating to Wirecard has given them reasons to suspect that the two companies may have committed offences.
PHOTO: REUTERS

SINGAPORE's white-collar crime-buster and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) have launched a joint investigation into Citadelle Corporate Services and Senjo Group, following a review of developments relating to insolvent German fintech company Wirecard.

The Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) and the MAS, in a joint statement on Friday, said that a review of the recent developments relating to Wirecard has given them reasons to suspect that the two companies may have committed offences.

Citadelle Corporate Services and Senjo Group (including its units) are being investigated for suspected falsification of accounts as well as carrying on a trust business without a licence, said the statement.

Under the investigation, CAD and MAS had obtained documents and records from Citadelle and Senjo, and had interviewed persons involved in the companies.

MAS said in the statement that it is aware of media reports alleging that Citadelle has handled monies for Wirecard in a trustee capacity. The provision of trust services as a business in Singapore is an activity regulated under the Trust Companies Act, MAS said.

Man fined S$100,000 for promoting MLM scheme linked to purported cryptocurrency

Citadelle is not licensed to provide such services in Singapore, and is not supervised by MAS. The regulator has listed Citadelle on the Investor Alert List on its website.

MAS and the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA) are collaborating with CAD to scrutinise recent developments relating to Wirecard, after the fintech company collapsed last week and admitted that US$2.1 billion of its cash probably did not exist. 

CAD has conducted a probe into Wirecard’s Singapore operations since February last year, with the ACRA scrutinising other possible aspects of the case, it has been reported.

