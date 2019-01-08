You are here

Home > Government & Economy
OPENING OF THE LEGAL YEAR

CJ to hold dialogues to tap collective wisdom for profession's future

Reforming, re-imagining and remodelling the sector are potential areas of focus
Tue, Jan 08, 2019 - 5:50 AM
peckgek@sph.com.sg@PeckGekBT

BT_20190108_PGLEGAL8_3662232.jpg
CJ Menon said at the opening of the legal year yesterday that becoming a successful lawyer in this day and age requires not only legal knowledge, but also competencies in other disciplines such as business, project management and information technology.
BT PHOTO: DESMOND FOO

Singapore

CHIEF Justice Sundaresh Menon will be starting a new round of dialogues to find the best course of action for the future of the legal profession in an attempt to counter the triple forces of globalisation, technology and growing commercialisation of the law, which are

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_DBS_070119_5.jpg
Jan 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

Slight 2.5% fall seen in Singapore 2019 dividends in absence of DBS's one-off

BT_20190107_ANGTOPLINE7_3661090.jpg
Jan 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sabana Reit getting basics right before going abroad

BT_20190107_RCCOL7_3661103.jpg
Jan 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

Exceptional jobs data helps mask market volatility

Most Read

1 EDB to go into risk-sharing venture financing
2 10 stocks that could surprise in 2019
3 President of The Law Society of Singapore, 3 others named senior counsel
4 Slight 2.5% fall seen in Singapore 2019 dividends in absence of DBS's one-off
5 AGC alleges possible misconduct by lawyer Lee Suet Fern in preparing Lee Kuan Yew's will
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

HighPoint 30 Mount Elizabeth - Photo.jpg
Jan 7, 2019
Real Estate

HighPoint in Mount Elizabeth Road up for collective sale with S$550m guide price

doc73j6auq1ikm11ywulmy2_doc73j55n82ehi10ie5cfq9.jpg
Jan 7, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jan 7, 2019
Garage

Fitness marketplace startup ClassPass acquires Asia-focused rival GuavaPass

Jan 7, 2019
Transport

Singapore air transport sector to get leg up with new SkillsFuture work-learn programme

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening