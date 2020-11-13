You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Core US producer prices rose less than forecast in October

Fri, Nov 13, 2020 - 11:13 PM

[NEW YORK] A key measure of prices paid to US producers decelerated in October, consistent with a pandemic that continues to limit pricing power.

The producer-price index excluding the volatile food and energy components rose 0.1 per cent from a month earlier, the smallest gain since June, after a 0.4 per cent advance, Labor Department figures showed Friday. The so-called core PPI rose 1.1 per cent from October of last year.

The overall producer-price index increased 0.3 per cent from September and 0.5 per cent from a year earlier. The advance from a month earlier exceeded projections as food prices jumped 2.4 per cent, the most since May. Energy costs rose 0.8 per cent, the most in three months.

The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey called for a 0.2 per cent increase in the core index and a 1.2 per cent gain in the PPI excluding food and energy from a year ago.

The figures suggest some producers are only somewhat successful in passing along higher raw materials costs to customers. Recent data have shown a deceleration in consumer prices, suggesting few risks of a surge in inflation in the near future. Reaching and exceeding the Federal Reserve's 2 per cent target on a sustained basis will likely be a slow process.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Producer prices excluding food, energy, and trade services - a measure preferred by economists because it strips out the most volatile components - rose 0.2 per cent in October from a month earlier after a 0.4 per cent gain in September. Compared with a year earlier, those costs climbed 0.8 per cent.

The cost of goods accelerated, rising 0.5 per cent after a 0.4 per cent increase, with higher food prices accounting for almost three-fourths of the gain. Excluding food and fuel, goods prices were unchanged.

The index for final demand services increased 0.2 per cent, the smallest advance in three months, after a 0.4 per cent gain. Over a quarter of the monthly gain was traced to higher costs for long-distance trucking, which increased 1.9%.

The report follows a separate Labor Department report a day earlier on consumer prices. The consumer price index was unchanged in October from a month earlier, the tamest reading since May.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Trump law firm withdraws from Pennsylvania election case

Trump faces greater risk of prosecution as soon as he leaves office

Poorer nations face vaccine wait as West locks down supply

Johnson's Brexit 'brain' Cummings to resign by year end

Vaccine alliance raises US$2b to buy Covid vaccine shots for poor nations

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 13, 2020 11:08 PM
Government & Economy

Trump law firm withdraws from Pennsylvania election case

[WASHINGTON] One of the law firms representing the Trump campaign in a Pennsylvania election suit gave notice that...

Nov 13, 2020 10:57 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St opens higher as Cisco, Disney jump after results

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday as Disney and Cisco jumped after reporting upbeat...

Nov 13, 2020 10:47 PM
Government & Economy

Trump faces greater risk of prosecution as soon as he leaves office

[NEW YORK] President Donald Trump lost more than an election last week. When he leaves the White House in January,...

Nov 13, 2020 10:31 PM
Companies & Markets

Hyflux shows support for SGI's rescue deal

THREE days before the Hyflux judicial management order application is due to be heard in Court, the water-treatment...

Nov 13, 2020 10:31 PM
Garage

DoorDash makes US IPO filing public, reveals rapid revenue growth

[NEW YORK] DoorDash, the US food delivery startup backed by SoftBank Group, on Friday made public its regulatory...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singaporean Liang Ting Wee named Total Oil Asia Pacific chief, country chair

UOB staff to get to work from home two days a week

China President Xi Jinping decided to halt Ant Group's IPO: report

Brokers' take: Analysts like ComfortDelGro, cite green shoots in Singapore

Stocks to watch: SIA, SATS, ComfortDelGro, Golden Agri, OUE C-Reit, Metro, UMS

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for