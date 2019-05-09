You are here

Home > Government & Economy
BT EXCLUSIVE

Court confiscates S$2.6m in ill-gotten gains from convicted football match-fixer

State agencies go after proceeds from crime so offenders will not enjoy them upon release from jail
Thu, May 09, 2019 - 5:50 AM
angelat@sph.com.sg

BT_20190509_ANGCPIB9_3776502.jpg
High Court issues confiscation order for S$3.4m from Eric Ding, but S$2.6m was recovered as the rest had been spent or lost through assets depreciation.
FILE PHOTO

Singapore

THOSE involved in bribery be warned: whether a giver or a taker, bribery is a crime that Singapore takes so seriously that even after an offender has served time in jail, authorities can strip ill-gotten gains to ensure that the offender does not enjoy them upon release.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

lwx_mas_090519_1.jpg
May 9, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS' S$45b transfer to GIC could give government revenues a boost

May 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Telcos' dilemma: How to scale up to 5G without breaking the bank

Most Read

1 Laurel Tree, Sycamore Tree dispute with buyers a private matter: URA
2 800 Super: Lee family makes S$0.90 per share cash offer with KKR financing
3 Resale of older HDB flats continues upswing in face of policy tweaks: OrangeTee
4 Trump's new tariff threat deals body blow to equities
5 PODCAST: How to get bonus interest in bank-and-earn accounts (Money Hacks, Ep 42)
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

lwx_mas_090519_1.jpg
May 9, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS' S$45b transfer to GIC could give government revenues a boost

May 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Perps as equity: Hyflux saga shows rethink needed

BT_20190509_VMCHINA9_3776538.jpg
May 9, 2019
Government & Economy

China's trade surplus narrows sharply in April as exports dip

BT_20190509_JPROBOT9_3776552.jpg
May 9, 2019
Technology

OnRobot opens Asia-Pac HQ in Singapore, eyes booming regional market

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening