You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mon, Nov 04, 2019 - 6:30 PM

file754rmsd6r5f11yr64mh8.jpg
Central Provident Fund (CPF) payouts under the Retirement Sum Scheme (RSS) will now last up till the age of 90 at most, down from 95 previously, Manpower Minister Josephine Teo said in Parliament on Monday.

Stories you might have missed

CPF Retirement Sum Scheme to be capped at age 90 for higher payouts

IT will allow for higher payouts for some members, while no one will see their payouts reduced and the move was made in response to feedback and after a review of the scheme by the MOM and CPF Board.

 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

 

SEE ALSO

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

OCBC in talks with Keppel and Validus to form digital-bank consortium

IT is understood that the Singapore lender is expected to take an equity stake, not open up its balance sheet.

 

Govt pilots Contribute-as-you-Earn scheme for public sector’s service providers

SELF-EMPLOYED persons (SEPs) who provide services directly to the public sector will have their Medisave contributions transferred by the government, as and when they earn such income, Manpower Minister Josephine Teo said in Parliament on Monday.

SP Group sees greener future for Singapore in trading power with neighbours

NATIONS like Malaysia and Indonesia have ample spare land for solar panels and enough wind to power turbines, both things that Singapore is lacking, Wong Kim Yin, chief executive officer of SP Group, said in an interview.

SPH launches new perpetual bond

THE issue, a perpetual non-callable 5.5 years has an initial price guidance in the  4.25 per cent area.

 

Corporate earnings

The STI today

Singapore shares close 0.2% higher on trade deal optimism

THE overall boost to sentiment lifted the Straits Times Index (STI) as much as 0.6 per cent in the morning session. It retreated during the rest of the day, eventually closing 0.22 per cent or 6.97 points higher to 3,236.40.

 

Government & Economy

CPF Retirement Sum Scheme to be capped at age 90 for higher payouts

Govt pilots Contribute-as-you-Earn scheme for public sector's service providers

Brexit Party's Farage says: We could be kingmakers in likely hung Parliament

China dangles carrot to Taiwanese in battle for hearts and minds

US Commerce Secretary meets Chinese Premier Li as progress seen on trade

New Zealand PM announces upgrade of free trade deal with China

BREAKING

Nov 4, 2019 06:06 PM
Banking & Finance

OCBC in talks with Keppel and Validus to form digital-bank consortium

SINGAPORE'S second-largest bank OCBC is understood to be in talks with Keppel Corporation, peer-to-peer lender...

Nov 4, 2019 05:51 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares close 0.2% higher on trade deal optimism

TRADE optimism that buoyed US markets on Friday had a similar effect on Asian markets on Monday, as investors clung...

Nov 4, 2019 05:39 PM
Real Estate

UK construction slide barely slows in October - PMI

[LONDON] British construction activity shrank for the sixth month in a row in October, and at one of the fastest...

Nov 4, 2019 05:39 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Monday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 10.22...

Nov 4, 2019 05:34 PM
Energy & Commodities

UK shale gas explorers' shares fall on fracking moratorium

[LONDON] Shares in British shale gas explorers fell on Monday morning after the government announced at the weekend...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly