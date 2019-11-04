You are here
Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Stories you might have missed
CPF Retirement Sum Scheme to be capped at age 90 for higher payouts
IT will allow for higher payouts for some members, while no one will see their payouts reduced and the move was made in response to feedback and after a review of the scheme by the MOM and CPF Board.
OCBC in talks with Keppel and Validus to form digital-bank consortium
IT is understood that the Singapore lender is expected to take an equity stake, not open up its balance sheet.
Govt pilots Contribute-as-you-Earn scheme for public sector’s service providers
SELF-EMPLOYED persons (SEPs) who provide services directly to the public sector will have their Medisave contributions transferred by the government, as and when they earn such income, Manpower Minister Josephine Teo said in Parliament on Monday.
SP Group sees greener future for Singapore in trading power with neighbours
NATIONS like Malaysia and Indonesia have ample spare land for solar panels and enough wind to power turbines, both things that Singapore is lacking, Wong Kim Yin, chief executive officer of SP Group, said in an interview.
SPH launches new perpetual bond
THE issue, a perpetual non-callable 5.5 years has an initial price guidance in the 4.25 per cent area.
Corporate earnings
The STI today
Singapore shares close 0.2% higher on trade deal optimism
THE overall boost to sentiment lifted the Straits Times Index (STI) as much as 0.6 per cent in the morning session. It retreated during the rest of the day, eventually closing 0.22 per cent or 6.97 points higher to 3,236.40.