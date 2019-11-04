Central Provident Fund (CPF) payouts under the Retirement Sum Scheme (RSS) will now last up till the age of 90 at most, down from 95 previously, Manpower Minister Josephine Teo said in Parliament on Monday.

Stories you might have missed

CPF Retirement Sum Scheme to be capped at age 90 for higher payouts

IT will allow for higher payouts for some members, while no one will see their payouts reduced and the move was made in response to feedback and after a review of the scheme by the MOM and CPF Board.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Terms & conditions Sign up

OCBC in talks with Keppel and Validus to form digital-bank consortium

IT is understood that the Singapore lender is expected to take an equity stake, not open up its balance sheet.

Govt pilots Contribute-as-you-Earn scheme for public sector’s service providers

SELF-EMPLOYED persons (SEPs) who provide services directly to the public sector will have their Medisave contributions transferred by the government, as and when they earn such income, Manpower Minister Josephine Teo said in Parliament on Monday.

SP Group sees greener future for Singapore in trading power with neighbours

NATIONS like Malaysia and Indonesia have ample spare land for solar panels and enough wind to power turbines, both things that Singapore is lacking, Wong Kim Yin, chief executive officer of SP Group, said in an interview.

SPH launches new perpetual bond

THE issue, a perpetual non-callable 5.5 years has an initial price guidance in the 4.25 per cent area.

Corporate earnings

The STI today

Singapore shares close 0.2% higher on trade deal optimism

THE overall boost to sentiment lifted the Straits Times Index (STI) as much as 0.6 per cent in the morning session. It retreated during the rest of the day, eventually closing 0.22 per cent or 6.97 points higher to 3,236.40.