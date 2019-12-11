Watchers now tip the gross domestic product (GDP) to expand by 0.7 per cent year on year, up from the 0.6 per cent growth that was estimated in September, after a better-than-expected showing in the third quarter as the decline in manufacturing looks set to ease.

Private-sector economists tighten Singapore's 2020 growth forecast to 1.5-1.9%

Singapore condo rents up in November, while HDB rents fall: SRX

OVERALL condo rents increased 1.2 per cent from October, and is up by 4.6 per cent year on year but they are still 16 per cent below their peak in January 2013.

Keppel DC Reit to pay up to S$56.6m for data centre's additional core M&E costs

KEPPEL DC Reit entered into a supplemental deed with master lessee 1-Net Singapore through subsidiary Datacentre One, Keppel DC Reit's manager said on Tuesday in a regulatory update.

JustCo boosts regional presence with new Singapore, Seoul co-working spaces

THE Singapore co-working space is expected to open in the second quarter of 2020 at OCBC Centre East, and will occupy four storeys of space spanning 45,000 square feet.

Carsome raises US$50m Series C funds, profitability claim unclear

MALAYSIAN used car trading platform Carsome has raised US$50 million in Series C funds from new investors that include MUFG Innovation Partners, the corporate venture capital arm of Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Daiwa PI Partners, the private equity arm of Japan's Daiwa Securities Group.

Most plantation stocks continue to post gains, STI up 0.3% on Wednesday

THE STI managed to recover from Tuesday’s losses, adding 10.01 points or 0.3 per cent to close at 3,172.9.