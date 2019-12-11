You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Wed, Dec 11, 2019 - 6:30 PM

doc78cu8hsakuu6xxae7ik_doc77nkzg6xyvr1flv5el1a.jpg
Watchers now tip the gross domestic product (GDP) to expand by 0.7 per cent year on year, up from the 0.6 per cent growth that was estimated in September, after a better-than-expected showing in the third quarter as the decline in manufacturing looks set to ease.
REUTERS

Private-sector economists tighten Singapore's 2020 growth forecast to 1.5-1.9%

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Singapore condo rents up in November, while HDB rents fall: SRX

OVERALL condo rents increased 1.2 per cent from October, and is up by 4.6 per cent year on year but they are still 16 per cent below their peak in January 2013. 

Keppel DC Reit to pay up to S$56.6m for data centre's additional core M&E costs

KEPPEL DC Reit entered into a supplemental deed with master lessee 1-Net Singapore through subsidiary Datacentre One, Keppel DC Reit's manager said on Tuesday in a regulatory update. 

JustCo boosts regional presence with new Singapore, Seoul co-working spaces

THE Singapore co-working space is expected to open in the second quarter of 2020 at OCBC Centre East, and will occupy four storeys of space spanning 45,000 square feet. 

Carsome raises US$50m Series C funds, profitability claim unclear

MALAYSIAN used car trading platform Carsome has raised US$50 million in Series C funds from new investors that include MUFG Innovation Partners, the corporate venture capital arm of Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Daiwa PI Partners, the private equity arm of Japan's Daiwa Securities Group.

The STI today

Most plantation stocks continue to post gains, STI up 0.3% on Wednesday

THE STI managed to recover from Tuesday’s losses, adding 10.01 points or 0.3 per cent to close at 3,172.9.

 

Australians to protest as bushfire haze sparks health concerns

Germany on alert as swine fever nears border

Ultra-rich attract interest in UK election campaign

Private-sector economists tighten Singapore's 2020 growth forecast to 1.5-1.9%

Israel must end deadlock by midnight or hold third vote in a year

Fire at Tuas industrial waste management site put out after 4 hours

Dec 11, 2019 06:34 PM
Singapore shares rise 0.3% with most plantation stocks seeing gains

THE STI managed to recover from Tuesday’s losses, adding 10.01 points or 0.3 per cent to close at 3,172.9

Dec 11, 2019 06:20 PM
Straits Trading unit to divest 4 freehold Osaka residential properties

THE Straits Trading Company said its unit has entered into conditional deals to divest four freehold residential...

Dec 11, 2019 06:05 PM
Malaysia: Shares close higher on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Wednesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 1.40...

Dec 11, 2019 04:38 PM
WeWork in talks to sell business it bought 8 months ago

[SAN FRANCISCO] WeWork is in talks to sell Managed by Q Inc, a business it owned for about eight months, according...

Dec 11, 2019 04:30 PM
Europe: Shares edge higher ahead of UK election

[LONDON] European shares rose slightly on Wednesday as investors closely watched a pivotal British election on...

