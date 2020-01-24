You are here
Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Singapore factory output down 0.7% in Dec, posts full-year fall of 1.4%
DECEMBER'S showing was an improvement from November's revised figure of an 8.9 per cent fall.
Broker's take: DBS raises SGX's target price on index firm acquisition
DBS Group Research has maintained its "buy" call on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) while raising its target price to S$9.60, up from S$8.90 previously.
ARA H-Trust sets up S$800m debt issuance programme
UNDER the programme, ARA H-Trust will offer stapled notes and stapled perpetual securities in Singapore.
Singapore biotech firm Veredus will have Wuhan virus test ready by Feb 1
THE kit is a portable lab-on-chip application that will be able to detect the Wuhan coronavirus as well as the Sars and Mers viruses with "high specificity and sensitivity".
Corporate earnings
- Tuan Sing Q4 net profit slumps 73% on lower fair-value adjustment
- Koh Bros Q4 net profit up 29% to S$2.4m
- Sabana Reit posts Q4 DPU of 0.77 S cent
The STI today
Singapore shares up on Friday, drop 1.3% on the week
THE STI made steady gains across the session to finish at 3,240.02, adding 5.46 points or 0.2 per cent.