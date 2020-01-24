You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Fri, Jan 24, 2020 - 6:30 PM

December's showing was an improvement from November's revised figure of an 8.9 per cent fall.
Singapore factory output down 0.7% in Dec, posts full-year fall of 1.4%

DECEMBER'S showing was an improvement from November's revised figure of an 8.9 per cent fall.

 

Broker's take: DBS raises SGX's target price on index firm acquisition

DBS Group Research has maintained its "buy" call on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) while raising its target price to S$9.60, up from S$8.90 previously.

ARA H-Trust sets up S$800m debt issuance programme

UNDER the programme, ARA H-Trust will offer stapled notes and stapled perpetual securities in Singapore.

Singapore biotech firm Veredus will have Wuhan virus test ready by Feb 1

THE kit is a portable lab-on-chip application that will be able to detect the Wuhan coronavirus as well as the Sars and Mers viruses with "high specificity and sensitivity".

Singapore shares up on Friday, drop 1.3% on the week

THE STI made steady gains across the session to finish at 3,240.02, adding 5.46 points or 0.2 per cent.

 

Malaysian rights group sues Singapore minister over 'fake news' directive

Euro zone economy remains weak in new year but some signs of hope

EU chiefs sign Brexit deal ahead of parliamentary vote

Singapore confirms 2 more Wuhan virus cases, bringing total to three infected

Singapore factory output down 0.7% in Dec, posts full-year fall of 1.4%

South Korea confirms second coronavirus case

Jan 24, 2020 06:03 PM
No qualms for India's hangman before first job of executing rapists

[MEERUT] Pawan Kumar feels zero sympathy for the four men he is due to hang next month for a 2012 gang rape and...

Jan 24, 2020 05:43 PM
Malaysian rights group sues Singapore minister over 'fake news' directive

[KUALA LUMPUR] A Malaysian rights group filed a suit in a domestic court against a Singapore minister on Friday,...

Jan 24, 2020 05:22 PM
Euro zone economy remains weak in new year but some signs of hope

[LONDON] Euro zone business activity remained weak at the start of the year, a survey showed a day after the...

Jan 24, 2020 04:49 PM
EU chiefs sign Brexit deal ahead of parliamentary vote

[BRUSSELS] Brussels' two top officials, the presidents of the European Commission and the European Council, signed...

Jan 24, 2020 04:47 PM
Europe: Stocks rebound at open

[LONDON] Europe's main equity markets rebounded strongly at the open on Friday, after Asian indices halted their...

