December's showing was an improvement from November's revised figure of an 8.9 per cent fall.

Stories you might have missed

Singapore factory output down 0.7% in Dec, posts full-year fall of 1.4%

DECEMBER'S showing was an improvement from November's revised figure of an 8.9 per cent fall.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Terms & conditions Sign up

Broker's take: DBS raises SGX's target price on index firm acquisition

DBS Group Research has maintained its "buy" call on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) while raising its target price to S$9.60, up from S$8.90 previously.

ARA H-Trust sets up S$800m debt issuance programme

UNDER the programme, ARA H-Trust will offer stapled notes and stapled perpetual securities in Singapore.

Singapore biotech firm Veredus will have Wuhan virus test ready by Feb 1

THE kit is a portable lab-on-chip application that will be able to detect the Wuhan coronavirus as well as the Sars and Mers viruses with "high specificity and sensitivity".

Corporate earnings

The STI today

Singapore shares up on Friday, drop 1.3% on the week

THE STI made steady gains across the session to finish at 3,240.02, adding 5.46 points or 0.2 per cent.