Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed
Fri, Feb 14, 2020 - 6:30 PM

The impact, particularly over the next few quarters, will be significant as the country battles a "very intense outbreak", said PM Lee during a visit to Changi Airport Terminal 3.
Covid-19's impact on Singapore economy already exceeds Sars, recession possible: PM Lee

THE impact, particularly over the next few quarters, will be significant as the country battles a "very intense outbreak", said PM Lee during a visit to Changi Airport Terminal 3.

Proposed S$1.58b merger between Frasers' Reits on 'normal commercial terms': IFA

THIS comes as each manager's independent financial adviser (IFA) has advised the independent directors to give the recommendation, in separate documents issued to unitholders on Friday morning.

Brokers' take: Analysts cut target prices for DBS on expectations of weaker FY20

ANALYSTS this week lowered their price targets on DBS Group, which may signal similar cuts in target prices for Singapore's other two banks after they report financial results next week.

Keppel associate drops bid to form offshore housing giant

KEPPEL Corp's associate company Floatel International and Oslo-listed Prosafe were of the view that any near-term completion of a value-enhancing merger was unlikely.

Great Eastern pledges S$1m to customers affected by Covid-19

FROM Feb 14 till end 2020, GE customers and/or their immediate family members who are hospitalised due to the novel coronavirus will receive a cash benefit of S$200 per day of hospitalisation, up to a maximum of 60 days.

STI ends flat on Friday, up 1.2% on the week

On Friday, Singapore's Straits Times Index (STI) barely moved from Thursday's close to end at 3,220.03, just 0.06 point lower. On the week, the blue-chip index advanced 38.55 points or 1.2 per cent from Feb 7's close of 3,181.48.

China says 6 health workers died from virus, 1,716 infected

Shell sends some Singapore staff home after Covid-19 scare

Japan to begin moving some off quarantined cruise ship

China's coronavirus toll revised downward after deaths double-counted

CPF interest rates to remain unchanged for second quarter this year

Feb 14, 2020 06:32 PM
F&N provides guarantees for Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi's Starbucks Thailand deal

MAINBOARD-LISTED drinks maker Fraser and Neave (F&N) will offer corporate guarantees to third-party lenders for...

Feb 14, 2020 06:27 PM
8Telecom weighs transfer of listing status to South Korean health product company

TELECOM infrastructure group 8Telecom International Holdings’ listing status could be transferred to a South Korean...

Feb 14, 2020 06:22 PM
STI ends flat on Friday, up 1.2% on the week

INVESTMENT sentiment in Asia ebbed and flowed across the week on the changing outlook of Covid-19 outbreak. The...

Feb 14, 2020 06:01 PM
Hiap Seng Engineering widens Q3 loss to S$5.43 million

MAINBOARD-LISTED Hiap Seng Engineering, which is going through restructuring, widened its third-quarter losses as...

Feb 14, 2020 05:56 PM
Cheung Woh Technologies gets go-ahead to re-open Chinese factories

MAINBOARD-LISTED Cheung Woh Technologies, which makes hard disk drives and precision metal-stamping parts, has been...

