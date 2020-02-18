Even as Budget 2020 sets aside SS$5.6 billion to help firms, workers and households amid the Covid-19 outbreak, it retains a focus on the future, from economic transformation to climate change, said Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat on Tuesday.

Stories you might have missed

Budget 2020: Billions in short-term support, while keeping long-term focus for Singapore

EVEN as Budget 2020 sets aside SS$5.6 billion to help firms, workers and households amid the Covid-19 outbreak, it retains a focus on the future, from economic transformation to climate change, said Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat on Tuesday.

Cecil Street's IOB Building up for sale at S$217.7m guide price

THE redevelopment property at the junction of Cecil Street and Cross Street in the central business district (CBD) has a tenure of 99 years from May 1983 and a site area of 891.8 square metres or about 9,599 square feet (sq ft).

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Terms & conditions Sign up

S&P sees Singtel associate Advanced Info Service losing rating headroom with spectrum win

ADVANCED Info Service's (AIS) rating would face negative pressure if the Singtel Thai associate's operating metrics weaken, or if its discretionary spending rises above S&P's forecast over the next two years, the credit rating agency said on Tuesday.

Corporate earnings.

The STI today

Focus on Budget but S’pore shares extend fall as Covid-19 fears linger

With investors continuing to focus on developments surrounding the spread of Covid-19, the STI extended its slide for a fourth day, closing 16.37 points or 0.5 per cent lower at 3,196.63.