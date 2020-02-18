You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Tue, Feb 18, 2020 - 6:30 PM

doc79cai8plv2tnulnkfsq_doc78o4eae4l5ds8co7bdj.jpg
Even as Budget 2020 sets aside SS$5.6 billion to help firms, workers and households amid the Covid-19 outbreak, it retains a focus on the future, from economic transformation to climate change, said Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat on Tuesday.
PHOTO:AFP

Budget 2020: Billions in short-term support, while keeping long-term focus for Singapore

Cecil Street's IOB Building up for sale at S$217.7m guide price

THE redevelopment property at the junction of Cecil Street and Cross Street in the central business district (CBD) has a tenure of 99 years from May 1983 and a site area of 891.8 square metres or about  9,599 square feet (sq ft).

S&P sees Singtel associate Advanced Info Service losing rating headroom with spectrum win

ADVANCED Info Service's (AIS) rating would face negative pressure if the Singtel Thai associate's operating metrics weaken, or if its discretionary spending rises above S&P's forecast over the next two years, the credit rating agency said on Tuesday.

Focus on Budget but S'pore shares extend fall as Covid-19 fears linger

With investors continuing to focus on developments surrounding the spread of Covid-19, the STI extended its slide for a fourth day, closing 16.37 points or 0.5 per cent lower at 3,196.63.

 

Government & Economy

Budget 2020: Expected overall budget deficit of S$10.9b; no draw on past reserves for FY2020

Budget 2020: S Pass sub-DRC tightened for construction, marine shipyard and process sectors

Budget 2020: Singapore should preserve fiscal buffers to bounce back 'if tide turns against us'

Budget 2020: Initial S$5b injection for new fund to guard against rising sea levels

Budget 2020: Government sets aside S$1b over 3 years for cyber and data security

Budget 2020: Govt aims to phase out all vehicles with internal combustion engines by 2040

Feb 18, 2020 06:27 PM
Stocks

Focus on Budget but S'pore shares extend fall as Covid-19 fears linger

THE focus of the day was on the delivery of the Singapore Budget 2020 but support measures aimed at tackling the...

Feb 18, 2020 06:07 PM
Companies & Markets

China Sunsine issues Q4 profit guidance on lower selling prices

SPECIALTY rubber chemicals producer China Sunsine Chemical Holdings said on Tuesday that it expects to report a...

Feb 18, 2020 06:05 PM
Singapore Budget 2020
Government & Economy

Budget 2020: Expected overall budget deficit of S$10.9b; no draw on past reserves for FY2020

THE Singapore government will not be drawing on past reserves as it has sufficient accumulated fiscal surplus to...

Feb 18, 2020 05:52 PM
Singapore Budget 2020
Government & Economy

Budget 2020: S Pass sub-DRC tightened for construction, marine shipyard and process sectors

The S Pass sub-Dependency Ratio Ceiling (DRC) of the construction, marine shipyard and process sectors will be...

Feb 18, 2020 05:52 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close flat on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed flat on Tuesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down just 0....

