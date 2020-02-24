You are here
Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Stories you might have missed
JLC Advisors' Jeffrey Ong faces 12 charges over Allied Tech's S$33m
ONE of the charges alleges that the 42-year-old forged the signature of his firm's senior partner Vincent Lim on a cheque for S$33.15 million on April 15 last year.
Singapore core inflation misses forecasts in January at 0.3%
SINGAPORE inflation missed industry forecasts in January, hampered by a sharper fall in the cost of retail and other goods, according to consumer price index (CPI) data out on Monday.
SGX launches methanol futures and swap contracts
THEY are meant to help methanol producers, traders and downstream users manage risk and improve price discovery amid growing demand.
ARA, Straits Trading and JL Family Office's offer of loans to SMEs oversubscribed
OVER 100 businesses in Singapore have applied for loans from a fund set up by Singaporean property tycoon John Lim's family office, JL Family Office, ARA Asset Management and Straits Trading Company, seeking a total of more than S$6 million.
Keppel says no further impairment required for associate Floatel
IN its unaudited financial statements for the financial year ended Dec 31, 2019, Keppel accounted for its share of loss in Floatel amounting to about S$51 million, which included the impairment losses recognised by Floatel on its vessels.
Corporate earnings
- ST Engineering Q4 profit rises 36.2% to S$169.5m
- Singapore Medical Group posts 25.1% rise in Q4 profit
- Raffles Medical FY2019 profit falls 15.2% on Chongqing hospital startup costs
The STI today
Singapore shares skid 1.2% on Monday as Covid-19 worries grow.
THE STI finished at 3,142.20, shedding 38.83 points or 1.2 per cent.