One of the charges alleges that the 42-year-old forged the signature of his firm's senior partner Vincent Lim on a cheque for S$33.15 million on April 15 last year.

JLC Advisors' Jeffrey Ong faces 12 charges over Allied Tech's S$33m

Singapore core inflation misses forecasts in January at 0.3%

SINGAPORE inflation missed industry forecasts in January, hampered by a sharper fall in the cost of retail and other goods, according to consumer price index (CPI) data out on Monday.

SGX launches methanol futures and swap contracts

THEY are meant to help methanol producers, traders and downstream users manage risk and improve price discovery amid growing demand.

ARA, Straits Trading and JL Family Office's offer of loans to SMEs oversubscribed

OVER 100 businesses in Singapore have applied for loans from a fund set up by Singaporean property tycoon John Lim's family office, JL Family Office, ARA Asset Management and Straits Trading Company, seeking a total of more than S$6 million.

Keppel says no further impairment required for associate Floatel

IN its unaudited financial statements for the financial year ended Dec 31, 2019, Keppel accounted for its share of loss in Floatel amounting to about S$51 million, which included the impairment losses recognised by Floatel on its vessels.

Corporate earnings

The STI today

Singapore shares skid 1.2% on Monday as Covid-19 worries grow.

THE STI finished at 3,142.20, shedding 38.83 points or 1.2 per cent.