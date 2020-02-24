You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mon, Feb 24, 2020 - 6:30 PM

One of the charges alleges that the 42-year-old forged the signature of his firm's senior partner Vincent Lim on a cheque for S$33.15 million on April 15 last year.
JLC Advisors' Jeffrey Ong faces 12 charges over Allied Tech's S$33m

ONE of the charges alleges that the 42-year-old forged the signature of his firm's senior partner Vincent Lim on a cheque for S$33.15 million on April 15 last year.

 

 

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Singapore core inflation misses forecasts in January at 0.3%

SINGAPORE inflation missed industry forecasts in January, hampered by a sharper fall in the cost of retail and other goods, according to consumer price index (CPI) data out on Monday.

SGX launches methanol futures and swap contracts

THEY are meant to help methanol producers, traders and downstream users manage risk and improve price discovery amid growing demand.

ARA, Straits Trading and JL Family Office's offer of loans to SMEs oversubscribed

OVER 100 businesses in Singapore have applied for loans from a fund set up by Singaporean property tycoon John Lim's family office, JL Family Office, ARA Asset Management and Straits Trading Company, seeking a total of more than S$6 million. 

Keppel says no further impairment required for associate Floatel

IN its unaudited financial statements for the financial year ended Dec 31, 2019, Keppel accounted for its share of loss in Floatel amounting to about S$51 million, which included the impairment losses recognised by Floatel on its vessels. 

The STI today

Singapore shares skid 1.2% on Monday as Covid-19 worries grow.

THE STI finished at 3,142.20, shedding 38.83 points or 1.2 per cent.

 

 

UK Labour members vote on leader to replace Corbyn

WHO says no longer uses 'pandemic' category, but virus still emergency

Afghanistan confirms first case of coronavirus from three suspected

Wuhan scraps easing of quarantine hours after announcing it

'Guest is God': Crowds gather to greet Trump as he lands in India

Kuwait, Bahrain announce first coronavirus cases

Feb 24, 2020 06:27 PM
Singapore shares slide 1.2% on Monday as Covid-19 worries grow

SINGAPORE equities resumed their slide on Monday as sentiment worsened due to a spike in cases of the novel...

Feb 24, 2020 06:01 PM
UK Labour members vote on leader to replace Corbyn

[LONDON] Almost 600,000 members of Britain's main opposition Labour party began voting on Monday for a new leader to...

Feb 24, 2020 05:47 PM
Malaysia: Shares slump 2.7% on Monday amid political upheaval

MALAYSIA share prices closed sharply lower on Monday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index...

Feb 24, 2020 04:46 PM
Hong Kong: Stocks start week with another sharp drop

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong suffered more big losses Monday as investors fret that the coronavirus could become a global...

Feb 24, 2020 04:42 PM
Europe: Stocks fall sharply at open on virus alarm

[LONDON] European stock markets sank at the start of trade on Monday, with the heaviest falls in Italy as alarm...

