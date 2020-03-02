You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mon, Mar 02, 2020 - 6:30 PM

doc79iyv79tm83fwloihpq_doc79iv1483tzc16x07fqr.jpg
Landlords have yet to deliver on their publicly announced rental rebates for food and beverage (F&B) operators, said the Restaurant Association of Singapore (RAS) on Sunday night, adding that it was "deeply disappointed". 
PHOTO: REUTERS

Restaurant body disappointed in landlords' lack of rental rebates

Former Citibank Singapore retail banking head due to join Grab-Singtel entity

IT is understood that Charles Wong, a veteran banker in the retail banking space, is likely to play a key role in the digital full bank, if the Grab-Singtel consortium secures the licence. 

Fitch downgrades ratings for Singtel, Optus

THE ratings downgrade reflects weaker-than-expected growth prospects as well as capital expenditure pressure resulting in higher leverage than previously anticipated, Fitch said.

DBS, OCBC pushing trade finance into the digital age

AS part of industry-wide efforts to digitalise trade finance on all fronts, DBS and OCBC on Monday both issued their first electronic banker's guarantee on the Singapore Customs Electronic Bank Guarantee Programme (eBG programme).

Luxus Hills' final phase fully sold: Bukit Sembawang

THE real estate developer said that it has set a new benchmark for pricing, with the average price for inter-terraces standing at S$3.35 million, or S$2,070 per square foot on land. 

3 commercial shophouses, terrace house in Districts 1&2 up for sale at S$38.4m 

THE commercial shophouses are located within District 1 at Ann Siang Road, and District 2 at Keong Saik Road, while the residential unit is situated at Neil Road. 

SATS acquires UK aviation food company for £26.7m

MONTY'S Bakehouse UK has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of SATS Investments, which is in turn wholly owned by SATS. 

Late dip sees STI extend losing streak, down 0.1% on Monday

THE STI closed 2.08 points or 0.4 per cent lower at 3,023.16.
 

Global growth plunging into downturn over coronavirus, OECD says

Stalling Saudi economy ripe for fiscal rethink as hurdles mount

G-7 finance ministers to discuss coronavirus this week

Coronavirus: Australia confirms first community transmissions

Malaysia's Khazanah logs record profit, powered by divestment gains

Indonesia confirms two coronavirus cases

Mar 2, 2020 06:24 PM
Late dip sees STI extend losing streak, down 0.1% on Monday

FRESH off its worst session since August 2011, Singapore's Straits Times Index (STI) managed to overturn an early 0....

Mar 2, 2020 06:19 PM
Global growth plunging into downturn over coronavirus, OECD says

[PARIS] The coronavirus outbreak is plunging the world economy into its worst downturn since the global financial...

Mar 2, 2020 05:43 PM
Warner Music, Cole Haan delay IPOs amid coronavirus jitters: sources

[NEW YORK] Warner Music Group Corp and Cole Haan Inc have abandoned plans to kick off their initial public offerings...

Mar 2, 2020 05:34 PM
Lufthansa extends China, Tehran flight suspensions due to coronavirus

[BERLIN] German airline group Lufthansa said on Monday that it was extending the suspension of flights to China...

Mar 2, 2020 05:30 PM
Bank of England says working with partners to offset coronavirus impact

[LONDON] The Bank of England said it was working with Britain's finance ministry and international partners to...

