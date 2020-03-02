Landlords have yet to deliver on their publicly announced rental rebates for food and beverage (F&B) operators, said the Restaurant Association of Singapore (RAS) on Sunday night, adding that it was "deeply disappointed".

Stories you might have missed

Restaurant body disappointed in landlords' lack of rental rebates

LANDLORDS have yet to deliver on their publicly announced rental rebates for food and beverage (F&B) operators, said the Restaurant Association of Singapore (RAS) on Sunday night, adding that it was "deeply disappointed".

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Terms & conditions Sign up

Former Citibank Singapore retail banking head due to join Grab-Singtel entity

IT is understood that Charles Wong, a veteran banker in the retail banking space, is likely to play a key role in the digital full bank, if the Grab-Singtel consortium secures the licence.

Fitch downgrades ratings for Singtel, Optus

THE ratings downgrade reflects weaker-than-expected growth prospects as well as capital expenditure pressure resulting in higher leverage than previously anticipated, Fitch said.

DBS, OCBC pushing trade finance into the digital age

AS part of industry-wide efforts to digitalise trade finance on all fronts, DBS and OCBC on Monday both issued their first electronic banker's guarantee on the Singapore Customs Electronic Bank Guarantee Programme (eBG programme).

Luxus Hills' final phase fully sold: Bukit Sembawang

THE real estate developer said that it has set a new benchmark for pricing, with the average price for inter-terraces standing at S$3.35 million, or S$2,070 per square foot on land.

3 commercial shophouses, terrace house in Districts 1&2 up for sale at S$38.4m

THE commercial shophouses are located within District 1 at Ann Siang Road, and District 2 at Keong Saik Road, while the residential unit is situated at Neil Road.

SATS acquires UK aviation food company for £26.7m

MONTY'S Bakehouse UK has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of SATS Investments, which is in turn wholly owned by SATS.

Corporate earnings

The STI today

Late dip sees STI extend losing streak, down 0.1% on Monday

THE STI closed 2.08 points or 0.4 per cent lower at 3,023.16.

