Representatives of the group called SG Tenants United for Fairness, which comprises largely retailers, said that they are seeking 50 per cent rebates off three months' rent from landlords to help them cope with the hit to their businesses.

Stories you might have missed

Over 300 mall tenants call for more rental rebates, fairer tenancy agreements

REPRESENTATIVES of the group called SG Tenants United for Fairness, which comprises largely retailers, said that they are seeking 50 per cent rebates off three months' rent from landlords to help them cope with the hit to their businesses.

Singapore sets up multi-agency task force to improve public hygiene in fight against Covid-19

THE SG Clean Taskforce builds on the work that has already started with the SG Clean campaign to instil a “keep Singapore clean” culture.

Covid-19: SP Group directors, senior management to take pay cut

IN addition, SP Group will make a one-time payment of S$1,500 to about 400 frontline officers in recognition of their dedication and to encourage them during this period.

Yarwood Ave GCB up for sale with S$20.8m guide price

LOCATED along Yarwood Avenue, the six-bedroom home has two storeys plus a basement and occupies 16,163 sq ft in land area while gross floor area amounts to about 9,800 sq ft.

Asset manager to take action against 6 STI firms with no female directors

STATE Street Global Advisors (SSGA), the world's third-largest asset manager with nearly US$3.12 trillion under its care is seeking to effect change with its voting power starting this year.

Corporate earnings

The STI today

Singapore shares sink further on Friday, falls 1.6% on the week

THE Straits Times Index (STI) lost 57.29 points or 1.9 per cent finished at 2,960.98 - its first closing below 3,000 since late October 2018.

