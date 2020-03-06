You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Fri, Mar 06, 2020

Representatives of the group called SG Tenants United for Fairness, which comprises largely retailers, said that they are seeking 50 per cent rebates off three months' rent from landlords to help them cope with the hit to their businesses. 
Over 300 mall tenants call for more rental rebates, fairer tenancy agreements

Singapore sets up multi-agency task force to improve public hygiene in fight against Covid-19

THE SG Clean Taskforce builds on the work that has already started with the SG Clean campaign to instil a “keep Singapore clean” culture.

Covid-19: SP Group directors, senior management to take pay cut

IN addition, SP Group will make a one-time payment of S$1,500 to about 400 frontline officers in recognition of their dedication and to encourage them during this period.

Yarwood Ave GCB up for sale with S$20.8m guide price

LOCATED along Yarwood Avenue, the six-bedroom home has two storeys plus a basement and occupies 16,163 sq ft in land area while gross floor area amounts to about 9,800 sq ft. 

Asset manager to take action against 6 STI firms with no female directors

STATE Street Global Advisors (SSGA), the world's third-largest asset manager with nearly US$3.12 trillion under its care is seeking to effect change with its voting power starting this year.

Singapore shares sink further on Friday, falls 1.6% on the week

THE Straits Times Index (STI) lost 57.29 points or 1.9 per cent finished at 2,960.98 - its first closing below 3,000 since late October 2018.
 

Vatican reports first case of coronavirus inside its walls

South Korea summons Japan envoy over travel curbs in coronavirus row

German factories saw signs of recovery before virus hit

Coronavirus crisis threatens to silence Japan's tourist boom

Seoul vows 'reciprocal' countermeasures to Tokyo’s Covid-19 travel curbs

Malaysia anti-graft chief who investigated 1MDB quits

Singapore shares sink further on Friday, STI falls 1.7% on the week

ASIAN equities fell again on Friday as mid-week confidence - driven by monetary and fiscal stimulus measures by...

Vatican reports first case of coronavirus inside its walls

[VATICAN CITY] The Vatican said on Friday that a patient in its health services had tested positive for the...

South Korea summons Japan envoy over travel curbs in coronavirus row

[SEOUL] South Korea summoned Japan's envoy on Friday to protest against its neighbour's decision to quarantine South...

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Friday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 7.93...

UOB Kay Hian adds SPH, PropNex to March alpha picks

UOB Kay Hian has added Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) and PropNex to its alpha picks for the month of March. It also...

