You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Thu, Apr 02, 2020 - 6:30 PM

doc79ywchzsrv5rulskmxq_doc79j1frh5ewmp4in1kfa.jpg
It may soon be compulsory for property owners to pass the government-granted property tax rebates on to tenants, under a new legislation to be introduced in Parliament next week. 
PHOTO: SPH

Stories you might have missed

Covid-19: Singapore plans new law to ensure landlords pass property tax rebates on to tenants

IT may soon be compulsory for property owners to pass the government-granted property tax rebates on to tenants, under a new legislation to be introduced in Parliament next week. 

Business optimism among Singapore SMEs lowest since 2009

THE SBF-Experian SME Index (formerly the SBF-DP SME Index), which tracks business expectations among SMEs, registered a historic low of 48.3 for the upcoming two quarters of this year.

RedMart temporarily suspends new orders amid Covid-19 demand surge

ONLINE grocery platform RedMart has suspended new orders up till Saturday in light of a “surge in orders” amid the Covid-19 outbreak, the company told its customers in a letter on Thursday. 

Enterprise Singapore launches e-commerce help package for retail SMEs

THE E-Commerce Booster Package covers 90 per cent of the costs to set up operations on existing e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Qoo10, as well as provides support for additional manpower to kick-start their e-commerce journeys.

Deeper pay cuts for SIA Engineering management to reduce Covid-19 impact

STARTING Wednesday, the pay cuts have increased to 25 per cent for the chief executive officer (CEO) from 12 per cent previously, and to 20 per cent for the executive vice-president (VP) from 10 per cent.

The STI today

STI overturns early losses for strong finish at 0.5% higher on Thursday

THE local blue-chip index closed 12.76 points or 0.5 per cent higher at 2,453.03 with 14 of the its 30 constituents ending in the red. 
 

Government & Economy

Japan not yet ready to declare virus emergency

Covid-19: Singapore plans new law to ensure landlords pass property tax rebates on to tenants

China's Shenzhen bans the eating of cats and dogs after coronavirus

HDB shuts Bukit Merah branch again after 2nd staff diagnosed with coronavirus

Israel's health minister diagnosed with coronavirus

Taiwan hopes US$35b stimulus package will be enough against coronavirus

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 2, 2020 06:22 PM
Stocks

STI overturns early losses to end 0.5% higher on Thursday

SINGAPORE'S Straits Times Index (STI) had a strong finish on Thursday, even as investors grapple with a rising rate...

Apr 2, 2020 06:15 PM
Energy & Commodities

Thai rice prices hit 7-year high on anticipated sales as coronavirus troubles rivals

[BANGKOK] Thailand's rice prices have reached the highest in seven years due to Thai exporters anticipating more...

Apr 2, 2020 05:45 PM
Consumer

Novartis, Aurobindo call off Sandoz sale

[ZURICH] Swiss pharmaceuticals giant Novartis said Thursday it had struck a mutual agreement with Aurobindo Pharma...

Apr 2, 2020 05:14 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Thursday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up/down 8...

Apr 2, 2020 05:09 PM
Real Estate

JustCo offers members up to 30% fee rebates amid virus outbreak

SINGAPORE-headquartered co-working space operator JustCo is offering its members fee rebates for the month of May in...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.