Stories you might have missed

IT may soon be compulsory for property owners to pass the government-granted property tax rebates on to tenants, under a new legislation to be introduced in Parliament next week.

Business optimism among Singapore SMEs lowest since 2009

THE SBF-Experian SME Index (formerly the SBF-DP SME Index), which tracks business expectations among SMEs, registered a historic low of 48.3 for the upcoming two quarters of this year.

RedMart temporarily suspends new orders amid Covid-19 demand surge

ONLINE grocery platform RedMart has suspended new orders up till Saturday in light of a “surge in orders” amid the Covid-19 outbreak, the company told its customers in a letter on Thursday.

Enterprise Singapore launches e-commerce help package for retail SMEs

THE E-Commerce Booster Package covers 90 per cent of the costs to set up operations on existing e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Qoo10, as well as provides support for additional manpower to kick-start their e-commerce journeys.

Deeper pay cuts for SIA Engineering management to reduce Covid-19 impact

STARTING Wednesday, the pay cuts have increased to 25 per cent for the chief executive officer (CEO) from 12 per cent previously, and to 20 per cent for the executive vice-president (VP) from 10 per cent.

The STI today

STI overturns early losses for strong finish at 0.5% higher on Thursday

THE local blue-chip index closed 12.76 points or 0.5 per cent higher at 2,453.03 with 14 of the its 30 constituents ending in the red.

