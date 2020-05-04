Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said in a ministerial statement in Parliament on Monday that there are signs the "circuit-breaker" measures are working as the average daily number of new community cases fell to 11 last week, down from 31 the week before.

Stories you might have missed

Case numbers, global situation, testing, tracing to be considered in phased re-opening: Gan

HEALTH Minister Gan Kim Yong said in a ministerial statement in Parliament on Monday that there are signs the "circuit-breaker" measures are working as the average daily number of new community cases fell to 11 last week, down from 31 the week before and unlinked cases also dropped to an average of five, from 12 previously.

All sectors will have to change work practices to allow reopening: Lawrence Wong

IN construction, the industry "will need a whole range of measures covering the worksites, the accommodation and transport of workers, as well as additional precautions taken by the workers themselves," said Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong who co-chairs the multi-ministry taskforce on Covid-19.

Govt to look into raising housing standards for migrant workers: Josephine Teo

THE government will look into how housing standards for migrant workers can be raised after the novel coronavirus outbreak is brought under control, Singapore’s Minister for Manpower has said, even as she acknowledged that a focus on rooming arrangements on their own may not prevent a recurrence.

UOL gives 50% rental rebates to eligible retail tenants for June, July

THIS will result in a total relief package of more than S$50 million for retail tenants, inclusive of about S$16 million of property tax rebates from the government, property developer UOL said on Monday.

Singapore eDevelopment inks agreement for proposed US$50m share swap

UNDER the agreement, Singapore eDevelopment is selling 100 per cent of its subsidiary Impact BioMedical to Document Security Systems (DSS) in return for DSS shares.

Commercial unit at Upper Thomson up for sale with S$19.5m guide price

A FREEHOLD commercial unit at Thomson Imperial Court is up for sale in the market via an expression of interest (EOI) exercise, sole marketing agent SRI announced on Monday.

The STI today

STI declines 2.31%, some Asian markets retreat on poor PMI

THE adage "sell in May and go away" looms large on the first trading day of the month in Singapore, as the Straits Times Index (STI) bucked last week’s upward trend and retreated 60.54 points or 2.31 per cent to close at 2,563.69 points on Monday.

