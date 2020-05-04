You are here

Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said in a ministerial statement in Parliament on Monday that there are signs the "circuit-breaker" measures are working as the average daily number of new community cases fell to 11 last week, down from 31 the week before.
UOL gives 50% rental rebates to eligible retail tenants for June, July

THIS will result in a total relief package of more than S$50 million for retail tenants, inclusive of about S$16 million of property tax rebates from the government, property developer UOL said on Monday.

Singapore eDevelopment inks agreement for proposed US$50m share swap

UNDER the agreement, Singapore eDevelopment is selling 100 per cent of its subsidiary Impact BioMedical to Document Security Systems (DSS) in return for DSS shares. 

Commercial unit at Upper Thomson up for sale with S$19.5m guide price

A FREEHOLD commercial unit at Thomson Imperial Court is up for sale in the market via an expression of interest (EOI) exercise, sole marketing agent SRI announced on Monday. 

STI declines 2.31%, some Asian markets retreat on poor PMI

THE adage "sell in May and go away" looms large on the first trading day of the month in Singapore, as the Straits Times Index (STI) bucked last week’s upward trend and retreated 60.54 points or 2.31 per cent to close at 2,563.69 points on Monday. 
 

