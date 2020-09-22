You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Tue, Sep 22, 2020 - 6:30 PM

The Covid-19 crisis has been a "Covid catalyst" in spurring digital transformation, showing that it will allow firms to not only survive but thrive in a crisis, said Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing

'Covid catalyst' should spur firms to transform digitally to thrive: Chan Chun Sing

MINISTER for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing reiterated the government's warning that there is no returning to a pre-Covid world, and that failing to transform now might mean that Singapore's hub status could be challenged and bypassed.

Keppel O&M clinches two contracts worth a total of about S$200m

THESE projects represent Keppel's ninth newbuild dredger and fifth floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) conversion.

HSBC paves way for SMEs to access receivables finance via Networked Trade Platform

HSBC on Tuesday said it has closed the first receivables financing deal on Singapore's Networked Trade Platform (NTP), paving the way for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to access funding in just 15 minutes, down from a day traditionally.

Rich Capital plans review to protect JV investments, look into potential breaches

THE audit committee (AC) of Rich Capital Holdings' board will commission an independent review to protect its investments in joint venture (JV) Oxley Karya Indo Batam (OKIB) and to look into the possibility of potential breaches of regulations and listing rules.

Everton Road shophouse in District 2 for sale with S$7.5m guide price

THE two-storey corner shophouse has an attic and is situated in the Blair Plain conservation area with a land area of 2,023 square feet (sq ft) and has a built-up area of about 4,000 sq ft.

Singapore stocks end Tuesday lower on renewed virus fears, STI down 0.9%

THE benchmark Straits Times Index slipped 0.9 per cent or 22.42 points to close at 2,463.29. 

Get serious! Careless French public riles Covid medics

Empty UN summit for world in crisis

21 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, none in the community

'Work from home': Johnson starts to shut down the UK again as Covid-19 spreads

India's fortunes diverge from rest of South Asia as virus surges

Fed chief Powell slated for first of week's three congressional appearances

Sep 22, 2020 06:24 PM
A London caper with a car James Bond would never drive

[LONDON] What the burglars lacked in panache, they made up for in their ability to stymie London police after...

Sep 22, 2020 06:16 PM
Asian Healthcare Specialists finishes early bond redemption under deal with Heliconia unit

CATALIST-LISTED Asian Healthcare Specialists has redeemed the remaining portion of a convertible-bonds issuance to a...

Sep 22, 2020 06:14 PM
Airline SAS rescue plan on track after shareholders greenlight

[STOCKHOLM] Airline SAS said on Tuesday that it will proceed with its recapitalisation plan, key to securing its...

Sep 22, 2020 06:01 PM
Singapore stocks end Tuesday lower on renewed virus fears, STI down 0.9%

SINGAPORE shares extended their slide on Tuesday, as fears of a resurgence of the coronavirus, as well as of a Wall...

Sep 22, 2020 05:48 PM
Nobel Peace Prize ceremony scaled back due to virus

[OSLO] The Nobel Peace Prize ceremony in Oslo in December will be scaled back this year because of the novel...

