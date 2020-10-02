Bellagraph's Chinese co-founder Evangeline Shen (middle) said the firm was still pushing ahead with its bid for Newcastle, reported to be worth £280 million (S$492.4 million).

Stories you might have missed

Fuel supplier Sentek's founder charged in Shell Singapore oil heist

MARINE fuel supplier Sentek Marine & Trading's Pai Keng Pheng has been accused of being involved in a complex cross-border oil theft from Shell's biggest refinery.

Iras denies nearly S$10m in JSS payouts to 444 employers for engaging in unacceptable practices

THE Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore has denied close to S$10 million in Job Support Scheme payouts, either partially or fully, to 444 employers.

Foreign business chambers in Singapore concerned about anti-foreigner sentiment

FOREIGN business chambers in Singapore are concerned about the rise in anti-foreigner sentiment and the possible effect on future foreign investment, as expressed in an Oct 1 dialogue session with Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing, hosted by the Singapore Business Federation.

CPF members to get higher sum assured, increased coverage for Dependants' Protection Scheme

FROM next April, Central Provident Fund (CPF) members under the Dependants' Protection Scheme will get a higher sum assured of S$70,000, up from S$46,000 at "more attractive premiums", the CPF Board said in a press statement on Friday.

AMTD buys controlling stake in non-assurance business of Singapore's Nexia TS

HONG Kong-based financial services firm AMTD Group is setting up a professional services arm, after acquiring a controlling interest in the non-assurance business of accounting and consulting firm Nexia TS for an undisclosed sum.

Moody's downgrades CMT to A3; upgrades CCT to Baa1

MOODY'S Investors Service on Thursday downgraded the issuer and senior unsecured ratings of CapitaLand Mall Trust to A3 from A2, while upgrading the issuer rating of CapitaLand Commercial Trust to Baa1 from Baa2.

Scandal-hit Bellagraph Nova says still bidding for Newcastle

SCANDAL-HIT Bellagraph Nova insists it is still seeking to buy Newcastle United, a report said Friday, despite a police probe and accusations it doctored photos to falsely show its founders meeting with Barack Obama.

Corporate earnings

The STI today

STI claws back losses to end 0.2% lower after Trump's Covid-19 news

THE Straits Times Index fell as much as 1.2 per cent to 2,469.52 shortly after news broke that US President Donald Trump and his wife tested positive for Covid-19.