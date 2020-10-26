You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mon, Oct 26, 2020 - 6:30 PM

file7414ubtp0qv18gk4vfog.jpg
Singapore's factory output soared 24.2 per cent year on year in September, boosted by a near-doubling in output from the volatile biomedical cluster.
ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

Singapore's industrial production up 24.2% in September on strong pharma output

SEPTEMBER'S surprisingly strong industrial production performance is expected to cushion the third quarter's contraction in gross domestic product (GDP).

Singapore embarks on trial to import electricity from Malaysia over two years

SINGAPORE is embarking on a trial to import electricity from Malaysia over the next two years, even as the government sets aside about S$50 million to fund research into low-carbon solutions, Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing said on Monday.

Keppel O&M, EMA award grant for Singapore's first floating energy storage system

THE project, which is expected to be completed in 2023, was awarded to a consortium led by Envision Digital International.

Siglap Shopping Centre collective sale to carry S$120m reserve price

LOCATED at 883 - 903A East Coast Road, the shopping centre comprises eight commercial units and eight residential units completed around 1980, sitting on a site spanning about 39,635 square feet (sq ft).

UOB's value chain financing posts twofold growth in H1 2020

THE growth was driven by the increase in sub-contractors and suppliers obtaining loans under value chain financing (VCF), as part of tie-ups between their main contractors or project owners and the bank to help ease financing challenges brought about by Covid-19.

How has Covid-19 hit Singapore’s less well-off?

A boom in stock investments, rising property purchases, stubborn COE prices and staggered recovery across sectors tell the story of a K-shaped recovery

Singapore shares fall 0.6% on triple factors - coronavirus, US election and earnings

THE key Straits Times Index (STI) fell 14.08 points or 0.6 per cent to 2,523.31 on Monday as Covid-19 cases hit records in the US and several European countries.

Three new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, with two imported and none in the community

New tie-up to promote mediation for intellectual property, tech disputes

Packed bars and mask-less catwalks: With Covid curbs fading, China set for consumption rebound

Malaysian PM faces calls to quit after failed bid for emergency rule

Oct 26, 2020 06:28 PM
MAS issues notice to remove manager of Eagle Hospitality Reit

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Monday issued a Notice of Intention (NOI) to remove the manager of...

Oct 26, 2020 05:51 PM
THE Singapore bourse began the week on a dour note, led by a trifecta of factors - coronavirus, US election and...

Oct 26, 2020 05:50 PM
THE coronavirus pandemic has, in a matter of months, unleashed an unprecedented crisis and disrupted the lives of...

Oct 26, 2020 05:21 PM
Malaysia: Shares close lower on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Monday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 0.03...

Oct 26, 2020 05:13 PM
Impossible Foods' burgers to be launched in Canadian grocery stores

[BENGALURU] Impossible Foods' burgers will be introduced in nearly 600 Sobeys Inc stores in Canada and on the...

