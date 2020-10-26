Singapore's factory output soared 24.2 per cent year on year in September, boosted by a near-doubling in output from the volatile biomedical cluster.

Stories you might have missed

Singapore's industrial production up 24.2% in September on strong pharma output

SEPTEMBER'S surprisingly strong industrial production performance is expected to cushion the third quarter's contraction in gross domestic product (GDP).

Singapore embarks on trial to import electricity from Malaysia over two years

SINGAPORE is embarking on a trial to import electricity from Malaysia over the next two years, even as the government sets aside about S$50 million to fund research into low-carbon solutions, Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing said on Monday.

Keppel O&M, EMA award grant for Singapore's first floating energy storage system

THE project, which is expected to be completed in 2023, was awarded to a consortium led by Envision Digital International.

Siglap Shopping Centre collective sale to carry S$120m reserve price

LOCATED at 883 - 903A East Coast Road, the shopping centre comprises eight commercial units and eight residential units completed around 1980, sitting on a site spanning about 39,635 square feet (sq ft).

UOB's value chain financing posts twofold growth in H1 2020

THE growth was driven by the increase in sub-contractors and suppliers obtaining loans under value chain financing (VCF), as part of tie-ups between their main contractors or project owners and the bank to help ease financing challenges brought about by Covid-19.

How has Covid-19 hit Singapore’s less well-off?

A boom in stock investments, rising property purchases, stubborn COE prices and staggered recovery across sectors tell the story of a K-shaped recovery

The STI today

Singapore shares fall 0.6% on triple factors - coronavirus, US election and earnings

THE key Straits Times Index (STI) fell 14.08 points or 0.6 per cent to 2,523.31 on Monday as Covid-19 cases hit records in the US and several European countries.