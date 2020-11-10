You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Tue, Nov 10, 2020 - 6:30 PM

Shell - Pulau Bukom manufacturing site - Singapore refinery - SHELL SINGAPORE.jpg
Shell said Pulau Bukom will pivot from a crude-oil, fuels-based product slate towards new, low-carbon value chains.
PHOTO: SHELL SINGAPORE

Stories you might have missed

Shell Singapore to cut 500 jobs over three years amid Pulau Bukom reorganisation

SHELL Companies, the local subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell, is set to cut 500 jobs or about 38 per cent of its local workforce over the next three years as the group makes changes to its largest refinery on Pulau Bukom.

Singapore's Internet economy drops 24% in 2020; Vietnam, Indonesia see double-digit growth

ACCORDING to the 2020 South-east Asia e-Conomy report by Google, Temasek and Bain & Co, Vietnam's Internet economy grew 16 per cent to reach US$14 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV), while Indonesia's grew 11 per cent to reach US$44 billion.

MAS proposes new identity verification process as impersonation scams jump

SOON, financial institutions (FIs) may no longer be allowed to rely on common personal information such as NRIC number, residential address and date of birth as the sole means of identity verification.

DoctorxDentist to delist doctors after clash with Singapore Medical Association

ONLINE platform DoctorxDentist, following days of intense back and forth with the Singapore Medical Association (SMA), said it will now remove the listings of doctors who have requested to have their profiles taken down from the website.

Grab leads Series B round of up to US$100m into Indonesian e-wallet LinkAja

THIS marks LinkAja's first external investment from a private company, as well as a new twist in the long-running e-wallet war between rivals Grab and Gojek.

Unicorn funding drops from 2018 high; strong growth for early-stage deals

INVESTMENTS for the region's 12 unicorns in the first half of 2020 fell to US$3 billion, down 41.2 per cent from a year earlier, and nearly a third from 2018.

Corporate earnings

The STI today

STI up 3.67% as investors pivot towards pandemic-hit sectors on vaccine hopes

THE local blue chip benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) ended the day up 3.67 per cent or 95.64 points to 2,705.
 

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Germany expects EU to sign supply deal for BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine soon

BOJ unveils scheme incentivising regional bank consolidation

UK redundancies hit record high as job market slumps in Q3

Nine new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, with one in the community

Blocking Taiwan at WHO will increase hostility to China, premier says

Malaysia starts LNG bunkering operations, makes first delivery

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 10, 2020 06:17 PM
Companies & Markets

Bukit Sembawang H1 net profit rises 11% to S$73.7m

BUKIT Sembawang Estates reported a net profit of S$73.7 million for the first half of its financial year ending in...

Nov 10, 2020 06:06 PM
Stocks

STI up 3.67% as investors pivot towards pandemic-hit sectors on vaccine hopes

SINGAPORE shares rallied on Tuesday, as investors scooped up shares in sectors hard hit by the pandemic, following...

Nov 10, 2020 06:05 PM
Government & Economy

Germany expects EU to sign supply deal for BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine soon

[BERLIN] German Health Minister Jens Spahn expects the European Commision to sign a purchase agreement with BioNTech...

Nov 10, 2020 05:39 PM
Energy & Commodities

Shell Singapore to cut 500 jobs over three years amid Pulau Bukom reorganisation

SHELL Companies, the local subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell, is set to cut 500 jobs or about 38 per cent of its local...

Nov 10, 2020 05:31 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Tuesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 50.75...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Propelled by aviation, tourism plays, Singapore stocks soar higher; STI jumps 2.9%

URA pulls foreigner home buying price data, leaving gaps in market overview

SingHaiyi narrows half-year net loss with boost from Parc Clematis sales

Fate of troubled Malaysia Airlines hangs by a thread

Gold firms as stimulus hopes, virus woes support appeal

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for