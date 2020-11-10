Shell said Pulau Bukom will pivot from a crude-oil, fuels-based product slate towards new, low-carbon value chains.

Shell Singapore to cut 500 jobs over three years amid Pulau Bukom reorganisation

SHELL Companies, the local subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell, is set to cut 500 jobs or about 38 per cent of its local workforce over the next three years as the group makes changes to its largest refinery on Pulau Bukom.

Singapore's Internet economy drops 24% in 2020; Vietnam, Indonesia see double-digit growth

ACCORDING to the 2020 South-east Asia e-Conomy report by Google, Temasek and Bain & Co, Vietnam's Internet economy grew 16 per cent to reach US$14 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV), while Indonesia's grew 11 per cent to reach US$44 billion.

MAS proposes new identity verification process as impersonation scams jump

SOON, financial institutions (FIs) may no longer be allowed to rely on common personal information such as NRIC number, residential address and date of birth as the sole means of identity verification.

DoctorxDentist to delist doctors after clash with Singapore Medical Association

ONLINE platform DoctorxDentist, following days of intense back and forth with the Singapore Medical Association (SMA), said it will now remove the listings of doctors who have requested to have their profiles taken down from the website.

Grab leads Series B round of up to US$100m into Indonesian e-wallet LinkAja

THIS marks LinkAja's first external investment from a private company, as well as a new twist in the long-running e-wallet war between rivals Grab and Gojek.

Unicorn funding drops from 2018 high; strong growth for early-stage deals

INVESTMENTS for the region's 12 unicorns in the first half of 2020 fell to US$3 billion, down 41.2 per cent from a year earlier, and nearly a third from 2018.

STI up 3.67% as investors pivot towards pandemic-hit sectors on vaccine hopes

THE local blue chip benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) ended the day up 3.67 per cent or 95.64 points to 2,705.

