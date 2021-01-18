Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said the government is paying "close attention" to the local real estate market "to ensure that it remains stable".

Property market must remain stable so young Singaporeans can own homes: DPM

DEPUTY Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat pointed to rising asset prices around the world despite the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and likewise Singapore's local property market is "starting to see renewed positive sentiments and some gathering of momentum in prices".

Singapore's 2020 trade growth expected to carry through this year, say analysts

ANALYSTS are pencilling in a solid economic recovery for Singapore and the region, after non-oil domestic exports (NODX) surged in December.

SIA can be the world's first vaccinated international airline

SINGAPORE Airlines can be the first vaccinated international airline of the world, as an exercise gets under way in the Republic to inoculate some 37,000 aviation and maritime front-line workers against the novel coronavirus.

MAS revises tech risk management guidelines amid growing cyberthreats

MAS said the revised guidelines focus on addressing technology and cyber risks in an environment of growing use by financial institutions (FIs) of cloud technologies, application programming interfaces and rapid software development.

Grab joins five other regional startups gunning for IPO

MOST recently valued at a reported US$14 billion, Grab is present in eight South-east Asian markets, with verticals including ride-hailing, food delivery and financial services under Grab Financial Group.

Singapore office rents may dip by 5% this year as WFH trends continue: Knight Frank

THIS comes amid a projected 5.3 million square feet of new supply islandwide from Q4 2020 to 2023, with central business district (CBD) occupancy for the period estimated to hit 94.1 per cent and overall prime office rents to average at S$10.16 per square foot per month.

The STI today

STI slips back under 3,000 points, in line with most key regional indexes

SINGAPORE’S benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) slipped back to under 3,000 on Monday, closing at 2,990.40 points, 14.47 points or 0.48 per cent lower.

