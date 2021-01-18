You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mon, Jan 18, 2021 - 6:30 PM

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said the government is paying "close attention" to the local real estate market "to ensure that it remains stable".
Property market must remain stable so young Singaporeans can own homes: DPM

DEPUTY Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat pointed to rising asset prices around the world despite the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and likewise Singapore's local property market is "starting to see renewed positive sentiments and some gathering of momentum in prices".

Singapore's 2020 trade growth expected to carry through this year, say analysts

ANALYSTS are pencilling in a solid economic recovery for Singapore and the region, after non-oil domestic exports (NODX) surged in December.

SIA can be the world's first vaccinated international airline

SINGAPORE Airlines can be the first vaccinated international airline of the world, as an exercise gets under way in the Republic to inoculate some 37,000 aviation and maritime front-line workers against the novel coronavirus.

MAS revises tech risk management guidelines amid growing cyberthreats

MAS said the revised guidelines focus on addressing technology and cyber risks in an environment of growing use by financial institutions (FIs) of cloud technologies, application programming interfaces and rapid software development.

Grab joins five other regional startups gunning for IPO

MOST recently valued at a reported US$14 billion, Grab is present in eight South-east Asian markets, with verticals including ride-hailing, food delivery and financial services under Grab Financial Group.

Singapore office rents may dip by 5% this year as WFH trends continue: Knight Frank

THIS comes amid a projected 5.3 million square feet of new supply islandwide from Q4 2020 to 2023, with central business district (CBD) occupancy for the period estimated to hit 94.1 per cent and overall prime office rents to average at S$10.16 per square foot per month.

The STI today

STI slips back under 3,000 points, in line with most key regional indexes

SINGAPORE’S benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) slipped back to under 3,000 on Monday, closing at 2,990.40 points, 14.47 points or 0.48 per cent lower.
 

2021 construction demand forecast to recover, but shadow of manpower crunch remain

UK is vaccinating 140 people per minute on average, minister says

Malaysia unveils additional RM15b stimulus plan as Covid cases surge

14 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore; 12 imported, two in the community

China's Sinovac steps up defence of vaccine after confusing data

Jan 18, 2021 07:04 PM
Leader Environmental Tech enters S$10m JV with Nanosun to set up membrane-making facilities

LEADER Environmental Technologies (LET) on Monday said it has entered into a joint venture (JV) agreement with a...

Jan 18, 2021 06:57 PM
2021 construction demand forecast to recover, but shadow of manpower crunch remain

TOTAL construction demand is projected to recover to between S$23 billion and S$28 billion this year, and industry...

Jan 18, 2021 06:48 PM
SPH media segment hit by low print ad revenue in Q1; accommodation, aged care businesses stable

SINGAPORE Press Holdings (SPH) on Monday announced that its media business continues to suffer from lower newspaper...

Jan 18, 2021 06:35 PM
iX Biopharma appoints new chief commercial officer

PHARMACEUTICAL company iX Biopharma has appointed a new chief commercial officer (CCO) to develop the Catalist-...

Jan 18, 2021 06:19 PM
