Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Fri, Aug 24, 2018 - 6:30 PM

The manufacturing sector logged an expansion of 6 per cent on the previous year, lower than June's revised figure of 8 per cent growth, according to Economic Development Board (EDB) data released on Friday.
Singapore factory output eases again in July, posting 6% growth in line with expectations
THE manufacturing sector logged an expansion of 6 per cent on the previous year, lower than June's revised figure of 8 per cent growth, according to Economic Development Board (EDB) data released on Friday. 

Singapore visitor arrivals, hotel room revenue up in Q1; tourist spending dips
SOME 4.6 million visitors arrived in Singapore in the first quarter of this year, a 7.3 per cent increase on the same period last year.

Malaysia and Singapore agree to put HSR on hold, delay and costs to be discussed: source
SINGAPORE and Malaysia have agreed to put the High-Speed Rail (HSR) on hold after ministers in charge met on Thursday (Aug 23), with senior officials now tasked with negotiating the terms of the deferment. 

Malaysia files criminal charges against Jho Low and father: report
MALAYSIAN police on Friday filed the first set of criminal charges against Low Taek Jho and his father over money allegedly stolen from state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), reported The Edge. 

MAS, SGX partner Anquan, Deloitte and Nasdaq to explore DvP settlement across blockchain platforms
DvP is a settlement procedure in which securities and payments are simultaneously exchanged to ensure that the securities are delivered if and only if the corresponding payment is made, while tokenised assets are ones which have had their ownership rights converted to digital tokens that can be bought and sold. 

Fincantieri extends exit offer for Vard to Sept 5
ON Friday, Citigroup said on behalf of Fincantieri, the closing date for the S$0.25 per share exit offer has been extended to Sept 5, 5.30pm.

Singapore shares close 1.1% lower on Friday
SINGAPORE stocks ended lower on Friday, with the Straits Times Index shedding 36.89 points, or 1.1 per cent to 3,213.  

 

 

