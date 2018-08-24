You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares close 1.1% lower on Friday

Fri, Aug 24, 2018 - 5:52 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

SINGAPORE stocks ended lower on Friday, with the Straits Times Index shedding 36.89 points, or 1.1 per cent to 3,213. 

Losers outnumbered gainers 250 to 141, after about 1.25 billion shares worth S$1.08 billion exchanged hands.

The most actively traded counter by volume was Noble Group, which fell 3.2 per cent to 14.9 Singapore cents, with 31.2 million shares traded. 

Other actives included Singtel which lost 2.4 per cent to S$3.20, and City Developments which fell 1.7 per cent to S$9.23.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_cbd_240818_5.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Forward earnings estimates pared as Q2 figures underwhelm

BT_20180824_WARBURG_3541520.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

ESR-Reit can be sponsor's platform for S-E Asian logistics assets

BT_20180824_BUNGALOW_3541463.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Real Estate

Belmont Rd GCB fetches S$33.8m or S$2,243 psf

Most Read

1 Singapore real estate will endure as popular asset class
2 Singtel shares surge 7.5% on potential union of Australia telecom rivals
3 Phoenix Heights sold en bloc for S$33.1 million to OKP Holdings associate
4 Belmont Rd GCB fetches S$33.8m or S$2,243 psf
5 SIA pushes on with reforms, ties up with Alibaba and works on brand overhaul
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGfactory_270418_2.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output eases again in July, posting 6% growth in line with expectations

Aug 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore visitor arrivals, hotel room revenue up in Q1; tourist spending dips

Aug 24, 2018
Transport

Malaysia and Singapore agree to put HSR on hold, delay and costs to be discussed: source

Aug 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia files criminal charges against Jho Low and father: report

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening