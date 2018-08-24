Singapore shares close 1.1% lower on Friday

SINGAPORE stocks ended lower on Friday, with the Straits Times Index shedding 36.89 points, or 1.1 per cent to 3,213.

Losers outnumbered gainers 250 to 141, after about 1.25 billion shares worth S$1.08 billion exchanged hands.

The most actively traded counter by volume was Noble Group, which fell 3.2 per cent to 14.9 Singapore cents, with 31.2 million shares traded.

Other actives included Singtel which lost 2.4 per cent to S$3.20, and City Developments which fell 1.7 per cent to S$9.23.