You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed
Fri, Aug 31, 2018 - 6:30 PM

doc71otutpr9dwywkohzp_doc6zhb5mv2jxt9n4o673y.jpg
SPH

Development charge rates raised by an average of 9.8% for non-landed residential land use
LAND zoned for non-landed residential use saw an average increase of 9.8 per cent, the Ministry of National Development (MND) said on Friday - down sharply from the 22.8 per cent hike in March.

Singapore bank lending eases in July with first m-o-m decline since January
LOANS through the domestic banking unit stood at S$667.53 billion in July, down 0.8 per cent from the record $673.25 billion reached in June, but up 6.9 per cent from S$632.60 billion a year ago. 

Singapore makes collecting NRIC numbers, making copies of identity card illegal from Sept 1, 2019
FROM Sept 1 next year, it will be illegal for organisations to collect, use or disclose NRIC numbers or make copies of the identity card, under stricter rules spelt out on Friday by the Personal Data Protection Commission.

DBS prices Ascendas' 7-year senior debt at 3.265%
THE unsecured and unsubordinated notes come under the issuer's S$3 billion euro medium term note programme. The notes will mature on Sept 6, 2025, and will be listed on the Singapore Exchange.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Keppel pares stake in Keppel DC Reit by 4.08% for S$74.96m, recognises S$17m gain
THE units were sold for at least S$1.36 per unit or any such higher price that UBS as the placement agent was able to procure, taking into account the last transacted price per unit of S$1.40, and the volume-weighted average price per unit of S$1.3986 for the full market day on Thursday.

Nets appoints OCBC COO Ching Wei Hong as next chairman
NETS group chief executive Jeffrey Goh said of Mr Ching: "His vast experience and proven credentials both within and beyond the banking industry has been an invaluable asset to Nets. We look forward to his continued guidance and insights as Nets embarks on our next phase of growth and development as a market leader in innovative payment solutions." 

The STI today

Singapore shares close 0.4% down on Friday
SINGAPORE stocks finished 0.4 per cent lower on Friday, with the Straits Times Index falling 12.24 points to 3,213.48 on the last trading day in August. 

 

Government & Economy

Former Australian PM resigns from parliament, govt loses majority

Kremlin says Putin, Trump could hold talks 3 times this year, including in Singapore: Izvestiya

Indian rupee hits record low as emerging market currencies sink in Asia

Bank of Korea holds off tightening policy on jobs, inflation worries

Private vehicle journeys in Singapore see first drop since 1997: LTA

Duterte says Philippines better off run by dictator if he were not around

Editor's Choice

BT_20180831_WINTASTAR_3547990.jpg
Aug 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

KOP breaks ground on integrated Shanghai ski resort

Aug 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

IFA clarifies recommendation for Wheelock offer

smu6.jpg
Aug 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Longer practice stint, tougher Bar exams to secure industry's future

Most Read

1 A property trust to beat ABSD? Beware the drawbacks
2 Withdrawing CPF: Half put funds in savings accounts
3 Hot stock: 800 Super falls more than 25%
4 Jho Low's father cuts stake in Singapore-listed contract manufacturer Frencken
5 Ex-bank officer who misappropriated S$520,000 gets 12-year prohibition orders
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

doc71otutpr9dwywkohzp_doc6zhb5mv2jxt9n4o673y.jpg
Aug 31, 2018
Real Estate

Development charge rates raised by an average of 9.8% for non-landed residential land use

colin-sb-31.jpg
Aug 31, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore bank lending eases in July with first m-o-m decline since January

gpnric15.jpg
Aug 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore makes collecting NRIC numbers, making copies of identity card illegal from Sept 1, 2019

doc71orepjtifs1msm65mbt_doc6wvd94ri2xju7j9uh8n.jpg
Aug 31, 2018
Banking & Finance

Nets appoints OCBC COO Ching Wei Hong as next chairman

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening