Development charge rates raised by an average of 9.8% for non-landed residential land use

LAND zoned for non-landed residential use saw an average increase of 9.8 per cent, the Ministry of National Development (MND) said on Friday - down sharply from the 22.8 per cent hike in March.

Singapore bank lending eases in July with first m-o-m decline since January

LOANS through the domestic banking unit stood at S$667.53 billion in July, down 0.8 per cent from the record $673.25 billion reached in June, but up 6.9 per cent from S$632.60 billion a year ago.

Singapore makes collecting NRIC numbers, making copies of identity card illegal from Sept 1, 2019

FROM Sept 1 next year, it will be illegal for organisations to collect, use or disclose NRIC numbers or make copies of the identity card, under stricter rules spelt out on Friday by the Personal Data Protection Commission.

DBS prices Ascendas' 7-year senior debt at 3.265%

THE unsecured and unsubordinated notes come under the issuer's S$3 billion euro medium term note programme. The notes will mature on Sept 6, 2025, and will be listed on the Singapore Exchange.

Keppel pares stake in Keppel DC Reit by 4.08% for S$74.96m, recognises S$17m gain

THE units were sold for at least S$1.36 per unit or any such higher price that UBS as the placement agent was able to procure, taking into account the last transacted price per unit of S$1.40, and the volume-weighted average price per unit of S$1.3986 for the full market day on Thursday.

Nets appoints OCBC COO Ching Wei Hong as next chairman

NETS group chief executive Jeffrey Goh said of Mr Ching: "His vast experience and proven credentials both within and beyond the banking industry has been an invaluable asset to Nets. We look forward to his continued guidance and insights as Nets embarks on our next phase of growth and development as a market leader in innovative payment solutions."

The STI today

Singapore shares close 0.4% down on Friday

SINGAPORE stocks finished 0.4 per cent lower on Friday, with the Straits Times Index falling 12.24 points to 3,213.48 on the last trading day in August.